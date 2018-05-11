Weights: Sadam Ali vs. Jaime Munguia

Saturday’s World Champion Boxing® telecast begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.
Opening the telecast at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y. is Rey Vargas vs. Azat Hovhannisyan in a 12-round super bantamweight title bout.
In the main event junior middleweight champion Sadam Ali defends his championship against Jaime Munguia in a 12-round bout.
Official Weights from Verona:
Sadam Ali: 153 lbs.
Jaime Munguia: 152.75 lbs.
Rey Vargas: 120 lbs.
Azat Hovhannisyan: 121 lbs.