Weights: Sadam Ali vs. Jaime Munguia

Saturday’s World Champion Boxing® telecast begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.





Opening the telecast at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y. is Rey Vargas vs. Azat Hovhannisyan in a 12-round super bantamweight title bout.

(Photos Courtesy Ed Mulholland/HBO)

In the main event junior middleweight champion Sadam Ali defends his championship against Jaime Munguia in a 12-round bout.

Official Weights from Verona:





Sadam Ali: 153 lbs.

Jaime Munguia: 152.75 lbs.

Rey Vargas: 120 lbs.

Azat Hovhannisyan: 121 lbs.