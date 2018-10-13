Weights: Ruben Villa vs. Miguel Carrizoza

Promising talent Ruben Villa (13-0, 5 KOs) weighed in at 127.2 lbs. at Friday’s “New Blood” weigh in, while challenger Miguel Carrizoza (10-3, 2 KOs) weighed 127.9 lbs.





Villa, 21, returns to the Salinas Storm House in his hometown of Salinas, Calif. for the second time this year. Villa vs. Carrizoza is the the 8-round “New Blood” main event.

Villa last fought from the Storm House in April, when he routed fellow prospect Marlon Olea in route to winning the vacant WBO Youth featherweight championship. It was Villa’s first title since turning professional in July 2016.

The two-time national Golden Gloves winner fights for the fifth time this year after registering six wins in 2017.

Remaining tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $75 & $125 and are available for purchase from the Storm House on the day of the event (Saturday) starting at 4:30 p.m. local time.





WEIGHTS

Ruben Villa, 127.2 lbs. vs. Miguel Carrizoza, 127.9 lbs. (8-rounds)

Pedro Moreno, 139.1 lbs. vs. Erick Martinez, 142.4 lbs. (6-rounds)

Max Becerra, 140.5 lbs. vs. Juan Ramon Solis, 139.3 lbs. (8-rounds)

Brandon Trejo, 134.6 lbs. vs. Mario Franco, 132.1 lbs. (4-rounds)

Eros Correa, 121.8 lbs. vs. Nery Garcia, 122.3 lbs. (4-rounds)

Arnold Dinong, 126.8 lbs. vs. Jose fat Vazquez, 127.9 lbs. (4-rounds)

The Salinas Storm House is located at 185 Maryal Drive in Salinas, CA 93907.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 6 p.m.





All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: New Blood via our Facebook page, YouTube channel, and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

“New Blood” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and Banner Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.

