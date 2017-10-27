Boxing News 24/7


Weights: Remillard vs. Cruz

RED CORNER BLUE CORNER

10 ROUNDS – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS
Matt Remillard vs. Yardley Cruz


Manchester, CT Sacramento, CA
25-1, 14 KO’s 22-8, 12 KO’s
129 lbs. 130 lbs.

8 ROUNDS – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS
Shelly Vincent vs. Calixta Silgado
Providence, RI Tolu, Colombia
20-1, 1 KO 15-8-3, 10 KO’s
129 lbs. 130 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – WELTERWEIGHTS
Mykquan Williams vs. Somner Martin
East Hartford, CT Martinsville, VA
8-0, 4 KO’s 7-5, 4 KO’s
143 lbs. 144 lbs.

4 ROUNDS – WELTERWEIGHTS
Nicholas DeQuattro vs. Andre Bellacarris
Johnston, RI Benington, VT
1-0, 1 KO Pro Debut
141 lbs. 146 lbs.

8 ROUNDS – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Steve Rolls vs. Andrik Saralegui
Toronto, Canada San Diego, CA
16-0, 9 KO’s 19-4, 15 KO’s
162 lbs. 168 lbs.


4 ROUNDS – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Khiry Todd vs. Evincii Dixon
Lynn, MA Lancaster, PA
5-0, 5 KO’s 7-20-2, 2 KO’s
146 lbs. 148 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Nicklaus Flaz vs. Elie Augustama
Bayamon, Puerto Rico Ft. Lauderdale, FL
4-0, 4 KO’s 6-6, 3 KO’s
156 lbs. 162 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Hurshidbek Normatov vs. Bruce Lutchmedial
Brooklyn, NY Toronto, Canada
3-0, 1 KO 2-3, 2 KO’s
158 lbs. 159 lbs.

All Bouts Subject to Change


Boxing fans can watch the entire card streamed live on DiBella Entertainment’s Facebook page starting at 7:30 PM ET:
https://www.facebook.com/DiBellaEntertainment

Tickets for tomorrow’s Broadway Boxing event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House, are priced at $125, $75 and $45. Tickets can be purchased online at Foxwoods.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-200-2882, or visiting the Foxwoods box office. Doors open at 7:00pm, with the first fight scheduled for 7:30pm.

