Weights: Remillard vs. Cruz

RED CORNER BLUE CORNER

10 ROUNDS – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS

Matt Remillard vs. Yardley Cruz





Manchester, CT Sacramento, CA

25-1, 14 KO’s 22-8, 12 KO’s

129 lbs. 130 lbs.

8 ROUNDS – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS

Shelly Vincent vs. Calixta Silgado

Providence, RI Tolu, Colombia

20-1, 1 KO 15-8-3, 10 KO’s

129 lbs. 130 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – WELTERWEIGHTS

Mykquan Williams vs. Somner Martin

East Hartford, CT Martinsville, VA

8-0, 4 KO’s 7-5, 4 KO’s

143 lbs. 144 lbs.

4 ROUNDS – WELTERWEIGHTS

Nicholas DeQuattro vs. Andre Bellacarris

Johnston, RI Benington, VT

1-0, 1 KO Pro Debut

141 lbs. 146 lbs.

8 ROUNDS – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Steve Rolls vs. Andrik Saralegui

Toronto, Canada San Diego, CA

16-0, 9 KO’s 19-4, 15 KO’s

162 lbs. 168 lbs.





4 ROUNDS – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Khiry Todd vs. Evincii Dixon

Lynn, MA Lancaster, PA

5-0, 5 KO’s 7-20-2, 2 KO’s

146 lbs. 148 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Nicklaus Flaz vs. Elie Augustama

Bayamon, Puerto Rico Ft. Lauderdale, FL

4-0, 4 KO’s 6-6, 3 KO’s

156 lbs. 162 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Hurshidbek Normatov vs. Bruce Lutchmedial

Brooklyn, NY Toronto, Canada

3-0, 1 KO 2-3, 2 KO’s

158 lbs. 159 lbs.

All Bouts Subject to Change





Boxing fans can watch the entire card streamed live on DiBella Entertainment’s Facebook page starting at 7:30 PM ET:

https://www.facebook.com/DiBellaEntertainment

Tickets for tomorrow’s Broadway Boxing event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House, are priced at $125, $75 and $45. Tickets can be purchased online at Foxwoods.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-200-2882, or visiting the Foxwoods box office. Doors open at 7:00pm, with the first fight scheduled for 7:30pm.