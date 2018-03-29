Weights: Raymond Serrano vs. Malik Hawkins

Weights for Friday night’s big show at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.
Raymond Serrano 146.8 -. Malik Hawkins 146.1
Darmani Rock 262 – Ronny Hale 280.8
Branden Pizarro 139.3 – Pablo Cupul 138
Sammy Teah 142.8 – Orlando Rizo 138.9
Jeremy Cuevas 134.7- Efrain Cruz 137
Ronald Ellis 167.4 – Taneal Goyko 165.8
Tramaine Williams 124.7 -. Antonio Rodriguez 124.1
Joey Alday Jr 158.1 – Mike Crain 152.2
Promoter: Hard Hitting Promotions
Venue: The Fillmore
Photo Credit : Club 1957 Management
VIP Tickets are sold out; General Seated are sold out
There’s only some Ringside and Second-floor standing available.
The Fillmore is located at 29 E. Allen Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19123