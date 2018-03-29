Weights: Raymond Serrano vs. Malik Hawkins

Weights for Friday night’s big show at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.





Raymond Serrano 146.8 -. Malik Hawkins 146.1

Darmani Rock 262 – Ronny Hale 280.8

Branden Pizarro 139.3 – Pablo Cupul 138

Sammy Teah 142.8 – Orlando Rizo 138.9

Jeremy Cuevas 134.7- Efrain Cruz 137

Ronald Ellis 167.4 – Taneal Goyko 165.8

Tramaine Williams 124.7 -. Antonio Rodriguez 124.1

Joey Alday Jr 158.1 – Mike Crain 152.2

Promoter: Hard Hitting Promotions

Venue: The Fillmore

Photo Credit : Club 1957 Management

VIP Tickets are sold out; General Seated are sold out





There’s only some Ringside and Second-floor standing available.

The Fillmore is located at 29 E. Allen Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19123