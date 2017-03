Weights & Pictures from Kansas for 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez’ pro debut

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS & PICTURES

Pro debut of 2016 Olympic bronze medalist

NICO HERNANDEZ

“KO Night Boxing: History Begins”

March 25 on CBS Sports Network live from Kansas Star Arena

2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez weighs in for his first time as a professional





(All pictures by Courtney Wells / Kansas Star)

Main Event – Super Bantamweights — (6) – CBSSN

Nico Hernandez (pro debut), Wichita, KS 115 lbs.

Patrick Gutierrez (0-2, Las Vegas, NV 116 lbs.

(L-R) Nico Hernandez, promoter John Andersen and Pat Gutierrez

Co-Feature — Featherweights (8) — CBSSN

Tremaine Williams (9-0, 3 KOs), New Haven, CT 125 lbs.

Eduardo Garza (6-1, 2 KOs), Palm View, TX 124 lbs.

(L-R) — Tramaine Williams, promoter John Andersen and Eduardo Garza

Junior Middleweights (8) — CBSSN

Neeco Macias (14-0, 8 KOs), Tehachapi, CA 154 lbs.

Cesar Soriano (26-34-1, 16 KOs), Mexico City, Mexico 154 lbs.

(L-R) — Neeco Macias, promoter John Andersen and Cesar Soriano

186-LBS. Catchweight (6) – CBSSN (Swing Bout)

Jeff Page, Jr. (17-3, 11 KOs), Andover, KS 186 lbs.

Steve Walker (26-33, 18 KOs), Hannibal, MO 184 lbs.

Junior Middleweights (4)

Efrain Morales (4-0, 1 KO), Garden City, KS 155 lbs.

Robert Alexander Seyam (2-5, 2 KOs), Wichita, KS 152 lbs.

Featherweights (4)

Eric Vargas (1-0, 1 KO), Garden City, KS 124 lbs.

Kevin Garcia (pro debut), Rio Rancho, NM 125 lbs.

Cruiserweights (4)

Juan Hollingsworth (pro debut), Winfield, KS 178 lbs.

Raymond Gray (1-1, 0 KOs), Columbia, MO 180 lbs.

WHAT: “KO Night Boxing: History Begins” professional boxing

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 2017

WHERE: Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, KS

PROMOTER: KO Night Boxing LLC

TELEVISION: Live on CBS Sports Network

BROADCASTERS: Sean Wheelock & Joey Varner

RING ANNOUNCER: Justin Roberts

DOORS OPEN: 5:00 p.m. CT

FIRST BOUT: 6:00 p.m. CT

FIRST TV BOUT: 8:00 p.m. CT

TICKETS: $115.00 (ringside, rows 1 & 2), $75.00 (floor seats, rows 3-5), $60.00 (floor seats, floor rows after 1-5), $35.00 (lower bowl) and $25.00 (upper bowl). Suites seating up to 22 people are available to purchase for $2,500 (includes non-alcohol beverages and food). Tickets are available to purchase at www.kansasstarcasino.com/entertain/arena or www.ticketmaster.com. All ages show.