Weights: Otto Wallin vs. Adrian Granat

Otto Wallin (19-0, 13 KOs) and Adrian Granat (15-1, 14 KOs) both weighed in today in Sundsvall ahead of their Viking showdown tomorrow night at the Gärdehov.





(Photo credit: KGZ Fougstedt)

The heavyweight rivals will meet in one of the biggest domestic clashes in Swedish boxing history with the winner taking home the European Union belt and establishing themselves as the country’s number one fighter.

European Union Heavyweight Championship – 12 Rounds:

Otto Wallin: 104.5 kg

Adrian Granat: 106.3 kg

Female star Mikaela Laurén (29-5, 13 KOs) provides chief support as she meets the undefeated Verena Kaiser (10-0, 5 KOs) for the IBO World Super Welterweight strap.





IBO Female World Super Welterweight Championship – 10 Rounds:

Mikaela Laurén: 68.9 kg

Verena Kaiser: 66.7 kg

An action-packed undercard sees Sven Fornling (13-1, 7 KOs) defend his IBF Baltic Light Heavyweight title against Karel Horesjek (12-8-3, 10 KOs) and an all-Scandinavian showdown between Simon Henriksson (5-1, 1 KO) and Mikkel Nielsen (4-0, 2 KOs).

Plus the return of rising Swedish stars Oliver Flodin (2-0), Robin Safar (5-0, 3 KOs) and Rocco Wadell (4-0, 2 KOs), alongside international heavyweights Albon Pervizaj (7-0, 5 KOs) and Agron Smakici (12-0, 10 KOs).

IBF Baltic Light Heavyweight Championship – 10 Rounds:

Sven Fornling: 79 kg

Karel Horejsek: 79.3 kg





Super Welterweight – 6 Rounds:

Simon Henriksson: 69.5 kg

Mikkel Nielsen: 69.7 kg

Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Rocco Wadell: 76.3 kg

Mark Krammerstodter: 75.1 kg

Light Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:

Robin Safar: 82.9 kg

Josip Perkovic: 84.1 kg

Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Oliver Flodin: 73.4 kg

Aliaksandr Dzemka: 73.5 kg

Heavyweight – 4 Rounds:

Albon Pervizaj: 104.5 kg

Irakli Gvenetadze: 108 kg

Heavyweight – 4 Rounds:

Agron Smakici: 109 kg

Giorgi Tamazashvili: 102.6 kg

TV10’s coverage of Saturday’s big event begins at 18.30 before moving to Viaplay Pay-Per-View for Laurén and Kaiser’s IBO World title contest, and the European Union title clash between Wallin and Granat.

For more information, please visit: https://viaplay.se/ppv

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.se or by calling 0770-170 70 70.