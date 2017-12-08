Weights: Orlando Salido vs. Miguel Roman

Saturday’s HBO Boxing After Dark® telecast begins at 10:20 p.m. ET/PT.

Opening the telecast from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas is Francisco Vargas battling Stephen Smith in a 10-round super featherweight fight.





(Photos Courtesy HBO/Ed Mulholland)

Leading up to the main event, Tevin Farmer takes on Kenichi Ogawa in a 12-round bout for the junior lightweight world title.

In the main event of the evening, Orlando Salido goes up against Miguel Roman in a 10-round junior lightweight match.

Official Weights from Las Vegas:

Orlando Salido: 131 lbs.





Miguel Roman: 130.5 lbs

Tevin Farmer: 129.5 lbs.

Kenichi Ogawa: 129.5 lbs.

Francisco Vargas: 130 lbs.





Stephen Smith: 130 lbs.