Weights: Mike Gavronski vs. Andrew Hernandez

TACOMA, Wash. – Mike Gavronski and Andrew Hernandez both made weight for Saturday’s WBC-NABA Super Middleweight championship fight at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma.

Gavronski (24-2-1, 14 KOs) and Hernandez (19-7-1, 9 KOs) both came in at 167 pounds for their 10-round Battle at the Boat 113 main event.





Andres Keys (4-1-0, KO) will face Sean Gee in one of two semi-main events. Keys tipped the scale at 146 pounds. Gee weighed 145.

Undefeated Steven Villalobos (6-0-0, 5 KOs) squares off against Eduardo Torres in the other semi-main event. Villalobos will fight at 152 pounds and Torres at 150.

Tickets are available for the six-bout card through the EQC box office and all Ticket Master Outlets. Preliminary bouts start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Battle at the Boat 113 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

Battle at the Boat 113 Weights





10 Round Main Event – WBA-NABA Super Middleweight Championship

Mike Gavronski (167) vs. Andrew Hernandez (167)

5 Round Semi-Main Events

144 pounds: Andre Keys (146) vs. Sean Gee (145)





152 pounds: Steve Villalobos (152) vs. Eduardo Torres (150) ­­

4 Round Undercard Bouts

140 pounds: Niko McFarland (143) vs. Keith Wolf (141)

175 pounds: Cameron Sevilla-Rivera (181) vs. Kian Heidari (174)

142 pounds: Austin Springer (143) vs. Jorge Linares (140)

Hanshaw Outclasses Markert In Kentucky

Travis Hanshaw put on a near flawless performance to win the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Light Heavyweight title on Friday night, November 17, at the Boyd County Community Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Fighting only a few miles from his home-town of Ashland, Hanshaw out-boxed and out-classed a game co-challenger in David Markert, from Beckley, West Virginia, much to the delight of his fellow Kentuckians watching from ringside.

Hanshaw, who was a good amateur with an impressive 123-6 record in the unpaid ranks, was effective in controlling the fight, despite big efforts from the aggressive Markert to unsettle him. The bout was easy to score, but entertaining none-the-less.

After ten rounds of boxing, judges Kent Hendrickson and Gary Thomas scored it 100-90, the same as scoring referee Marvin Whittamore.

The new WBF Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Champion, still only twenty-six years old, improved his professional record to 13-1-1 (7). Markert (35) drops to a modest, and misleading, 7-8-1 (3).