Weights: Michael Dutchover vs. Bergman Aguilar

Elite prospect Michael Dutchover (10-0, 7 KOs) weighed in successfully at 136 lbs., while challenger Bergman Aguilar (14-3-1, 4 KOs) hit his mark at 135.7 lbs. during Thursday’s “New Blood” weigh in.





The pair battle in the 8-round main event from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif. this Friday, Sept. 21.

Dutchover, 20, typically fights several pounds over the junior lightweight limit. For Friday’s headlining bout, Dutchover will fight at the heaviest weight of his career. Aguilar will pose a challenge to the young Dutchover in that he will be the naturally bigger fighter of the two.

“Weight doesn’t win fights,” remarked Dutchover after weighing in. “Skill wins fights. I’m more skillful than him. I don’t see how this guy is going to beat me.”

WEIGHTS

Michael Dutchover, 136 lbs. vs. Bergman Aguilar, 135.7 lbs. (8-rounds)

Mario Hernandez, 118 lbs. vs. Ivan Gonzalez, 115.7 lbs. (6-rounds)

Ruben Torres, 136 lbs. vs. Eder Amaro, 132.9 lbs. (6-rounds)

Richard Brewart, Jr. 152.8 lbs. vs. Edward Aceves 152.8 lbs. (4-rounds)

David Ortiz, 140 lbs. vs. Mario Angeles, 145.9 lbs. (4-rounds)

Tickets for “New Blood” will be available for purchase on the day of the event (Friday) starting at 5:30 p.m. local time from the will call booth at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

Dutchover is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

In the “New Blood” co-feature, entertaining bantamweight Mario Hernandez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. meets Ivan Gonzalez (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Mexico City, Mex. (6-rounds).





All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: New Blood via our Facebook page, YouTube channel, and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave. in Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

“New Blood” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.

