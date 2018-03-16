Weights: Michael Dutchover vs. Ricardo Lopez

Rising junior welterweight talent Michael Dutchover (7-0, 5 KOs) measured 131.3 lbs. at Friday’s weigh in, while challenger Ricardo Lopez (7-1-2, 6 KOs) topped off at 132 lbs.





Dutchover, 20, headlines “Night of Champions,” a career first for the boxer out of Midland, Tex.

“It’s exciting to be in the main event,” Dutchover said. “I’m going to be at my best on Saturday night.”

“Night of Champions” is Thompson Boxing Promotions’ annual private event. Tickets are not available for purchase. The event takes place from the Doubletree Hotel in Orange, Calif.

Prior to the start of the event, Thompson Boxing will livestream Danny Roman’s most recent win – a successful WBA title defense against Ryo Matsumoto. Boxing fans can stream Roman vs. Matsumoto starting at 7:00 PM PT via ThompsonBoxing.com, or on its Facebook page.

After the Roman fight, Thompson Boxing will begin its livestream of “Night of Champions.” Beto Duran serves as blow-by-blow announcer, while Steve Kim is the expert analyst.





WEIGHTS

Michael Dutchover, 131.3 lbs. vs. Ricardo Lopez, 132 lbs. (6-rounds)

Scott Alexander, 234 lbs. vs. Pedro Rodriguez, 242.5 lbs. (6-rounds)

Luis Zarazua, 139 lbs. vs. Edgar Ivan Garcia, 140 lbs. (4-rounds)

Anthony Franco, 153 lbs. vs. Derrick Clayton, 153.1 lbs. (4-rounds)