Weights: Lomachenko 130, Marriaga 129.8

Weights & pictures from Los Angeles
VASYL LOMACHENKO 130 LBS., MIGUEL MARRIAGA 129.8 LBS.
LOMACHENKO-MARRIAGA CARD
AIRING LIVE IN CANADA TOMORROW NIGHT
EXCLUSIVELY ON SUPER CHANNEL
(L-R) — Vasyl Lomachenko & Miguel Marriaga
(all pictures courtesy of Top Rank)
EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada (August 4, 2017) — The six principal fighters all made weight today for tomorrow night’s “Lomachenko vs, Marriaga” card, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, airing on Super Channel across Canada, live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Three exciting fights on the stacked “Lomachenko vs, Marriaga” card, promoted by Top Rank, will air exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.
OFFICIAL WEIGHTS
Main Event – WBO Junior Lightweight World Championship (12 rounds)
(L) VASYL “Hi-Tech” LOMACHENKO (8-1, 6 KOs), Champion, Ukraine 130 lbs.
(R) MIGUEL “The Scorpion” MARRIAGA (25-2, 21 KOs), Challenger, Colombia 129.8 lbs.
Co-Feature – NABO & NABF Lightweight Championship (12 rounds)
(L) “Sugar” RAYMUNDO BELTRAN (33-7-1, 21 KOs), Champion, Phoenix, AZ, USA 134.4 lbs.
(R) BRYAN VASQUEZ (36-2, 19 KOs, Costa Rica 136.8 lbs.
(only Beltran can win belt)
Super Lightweights (8 rounds)
(L) JONATHAN CHICAS (15-2, 7 KOs), San Francisco, CA, USA 140.2 lbs.
(R) ARNOLD BARBOZA, JR. (16-0, 6 KOs),South El Monte, California, USA 141 lbs.
WHAT: “Lomachenko vs.Marriaga”
WHEN: Saturday, August 5, 2017
WHERE: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA
PROMOTERS: Top Rank
TELEVISION: Live on Super Channel across Canada
FIRST SUPER CHANNEL TV BOUT: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
To see the “Lomachenko vs. Marriaga” live, as well as more exciting boxing to come, fight fans in Canada can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.