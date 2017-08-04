Weights: Lomachenko 130, Marriaga 129.8

Weights & pictures from Los Angeles

VASYL LOMACHENKO 130 LBS., MIGUEL MARRIAGA 129.8 LBS.

LOMACHENKO-MARRIAGA CARD

AIRING LIVE IN CANADA TOMORROW NIGHT

EXCLUSIVELY ON SUPER CHANNEL

(L-R) — Vasyl Lomachenko & Miguel Marriaga





(all pictures courtesy of Top Rank)

EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada (August 4, 2017) — The six principal fighters all made weight today for tomorrow night’s “Lomachenko vs, Marriaga” card, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, airing on Super Channel across Canada, live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Three exciting fights on the stacked “Lomachenko vs, Marriaga” card, promoted by Top Rank, will air exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS





Main Event – WBO Junior Lightweight World Championship (12 rounds)

(L) VASYL “Hi-Tech” LOMACHENKO (8-1, 6 KOs), Champion, Ukraine 130 lbs.

(R) MIGUEL “The Scorpion” MARRIAGA (25-2, 21 KOs), Challenger, Colombia 129.8 lbs.

Co-Feature – NABO & NABF Lightweight Championship (12 rounds)

(L) “Sugar” RAYMUNDO BELTRAN (33-7-1, 21 KOs), Champion, Phoenix, AZ, USA 134.4 lbs.

(R) BRYAN VASQUEZ (36-2, 19 KOs, Costa Rica 136.8 lbs.

(only Beltran can win belt)

Super Lightweights (8 rounds)

(L) JONATHAN CHICAS (15-2, 7 KOs), San Francisco, CA, USA 140.2 lbs.

(R) ARNOLD BARBOZA, JR. (16-0, 6 KOs),South El Monte, California, USA 141 lbs.

WHAT: “Lomachenko vs.Marriaga”

WHEN: Saturday, August 5, 2017

WHERE: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA

PROMOTERS: Top Rank

TELEVISION: Live on Super Channel across Canada

FIRST SUPER CHANNEL TV BOUT: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

