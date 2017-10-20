Boxing News 24/7


Weights: Karim Mayfield vs. Miguel Dumas

Main Event

Karim Mayfield 147 vs. Miguel Dumas 147


8-round Middleweight Co-Main Event

Raquel Miller 157 vs. Lisa Noel Williams 154

8-Round Super-Featherweight Bout

Xavier Martinez 131 vs. Raymond Chacon 125

6-Round Middleweight Bout


Ricardo Pinell 165 vs. Carlos Ruiz 169

4-Round Super-Lightweight Bout

Willie Shaw 137 vs. Lennard Davis 137

Professional boxing returns to the city of San Francisco, CA, on October 21, 2017, as hometown hero Karim “Hard Hitta” Mayfield (19-4-1, 11 KOs), takes on undefeated prospect Miguel Dumas (10-0, 7 KOs).

The main-event bout will take place at the beautiful historic San Francisco Armory. On the line with be the WBU Welterweight Americas Belt.

Tickets priced $40 (standing room only), $50 (floor seats tier 3), $60 (floor seat tier 2), $80 floor tier 1, $125 (front seats), and ringside $250, are on sale now at EVENTBRITE.COM.


Doors open up at 5:30 p.m. First bout at 6:00 p.m. The San Francisco Armory is located at 1800 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103. Located conveniently at the corner of Mission Street and 14th Street, the SF Armory is served by Muni routes, major bus lines and is easily accessible by BART that serves the East Bay and the airport. Parking can be arranged using local lots or valet

