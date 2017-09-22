WEIGHTS: Joseph Parker vs. Hughie Fury

The eight principal fighters for tomorrow night’s Parker vs. Fury Pay-Per-View card all made weight at today'(see below). Tensions erupt when Fury pushed Parker during the traditional face-off and members of both teams went at it before security broke up the altercation.

In a battle of undefeated heavyweight, World Boxing Organization (WBO) Heavyweight World Champion Joseph Parker (23-8, 18 KOs) defends his title against WBO No. 1 contender Hughie Fury (20-0, 10 KOs), airing on Pay Per View in the United States (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT start), live from Manchester Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom.





“Parker vs. Fury”, promoted by Hennessey Sports, is presented in the United States by Integrated Sports Media and Protocol Sports Marketing, Ltd., in conjunction with an internet-based YouTube PPV that is available at www.youtube.com/parkerfury.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Parker vs. Fury” live in the United States on cable and satellite PPV via iN Demand, Vubiquity, Sling TV and DISH for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.

Outside of North America, “Parker vs. Fury” is being distributed to broadcasters worldwide by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd.

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS





MAIN EVENT – WORLD BOXING ORGANIZATION HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (12)

Joseph Parker(23-0, 18 KOs), Champion, Las Vegas, NV, USA by way of New Zealand 245 lbs.

vs.

Hughie Fury (20-0, 10 KOs), No.1 mandatory contender, Stockport, UK 234 lbs.

CO-FEATURE — BBBOFC BRITISH BANTANWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12)

Josh Wale (24-9, 11 KOs), Barnsley, UK 117 lbs.

vs.

Don Broadhurst (19-3-1 (4 Kos), Birmingham, UK 118 lbs.

VACANT WBO INTERCONTINENTAL SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12)

“Jimmy” Kilrain Kelley (21-2, 9 KOs), Manchester, UK 154 lbs.

vs.

Stiliyan “Still Kill” Kostov (21-7, 16 KOs), Razgrad, Bulgaria 153 lbs.

LIGHTWEIGHTS (10)

Joe Murray (21-2, 9 KOs), Manchester, UK 137 lbs.

vs.

Matty Fagan (11-2, 0 KOs), Chester, UK 136 lbs.

All and/or highlights of additional PPV fights will air pending time restraints.

Fights and fighters subject to change.