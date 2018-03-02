Weights: Jayson Vélez vs. Juan Manuel Lopez

The world super featherweight contender (130 pounds), Jayson “La Maravilla” Vélez (25-4-1, 17KO’s) and former double world champion Juan Manuel “Juanma” Lopez (35-5, 32KO’s) met the required weight for the main event Billboard ‘Noche de Campeones DIRECTV: Live or Die’ Universal Promotions will present tomorrow, Saturday, March 3 at the Coliseo Mario ‘Quijote’ Morales in Guaynabo.

Weighing results:





International Fecarbox title and WBC Super Featherweight

130 lbs – 12 rounds

Jayson Velez – 130 lbs

Juan Manuel Lopez 129.2 pounds





Latino WBC Super Featherweight Title

130 pounds- 8 rounds

Alberto 129.6 pounds market-

José Nieves- 129.2 pounds





151 pounds – 6 rounds

Jose Roman , 150 lbs

Jonathan Garcia- 152 lbs

138 pounds – 4 rounds

Jean Carlos Quintana- 137 lbs

Orlando Fernandez 137 lbs

122 pounds – 6 rounds

Carlos Arrieta 123 lbs

Manuel Galaviz- 117 lbs

154 pounds – 4 rounds

Othoniel Gonzalez 153 lbs

Luis Torres 151 lbs

122 pounds – 4 rounds

Garibaldy Gomez 122 lbs

Feliciano Jesus 121 lbs

160 pounds – 4 rounds

Jean Carlos Cabral 160 lbs

Eugene Alvelo- 160 lbs

118 pounds – 4 rounds

Gabriel Bernardi- 120 lbs

Alexis Diaz 118 lbs

Those who can not attend Night of Champions DIRECTV: Live or Die ‘ to be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Coliseo Mario ‘Quijote’ Morales in Guaynabo, We invite you to enjoy the boxing poster airing live and exclusive from 9:00 pm by OnDIRECTV channel 161.

Tickets for Night of Champions DIRECTV: Live or Die ‘ They are for sale www.fangig.com and the Coliseum Box Office.