Weights: Jayson Vélez vs. Juan Manuel Lopez

The world super featherweight contender (130 pounds), Jayson “La Maravilla” Vélez (25-4-1, 17KO’s) and former double world champion Juan Manuel “Juanma” Lopez (35-5, 32KO’s) met the required weight for the main event Billboard ‘Noche de Campeones DIRECTV: Live or Die’ Universal Promotions will present tomorrow, Saturday, March 3 at the Coliseo Mario ‘Quijote’ Morales in Guaynabo.
Weighing results:
International Fecarbox title and WBC Super Featherweight
130 lbs – 12 rounds
Jayson Velez – 130 lbs
Juan Manuel Lopez 129.2 pounds
Latino WBC Super Featherweight Title
130 pounds- 8 rounds
Alberto 129.6 pounds market-
José Nieves- 129.2 pounds
151 pounds – 6 rounds
Jose Roman , 150 lbs
Jonathan Garcia- 152 lbs
138 pounds – 4 rounds
Jean Carlos Quintana- 137 lbs
Orlando Fernandez 137 lbs
122 pounds – 6 rounds
Carlos Arrieta 123 lbs
Manuel Galaviz- 117 lbs
154 pounds – 4 rounds
Othoniel Gonzalez 153 lbs
Luis Torres 151 lbs
122 pounds – 4 rounds
Garibaldy Gomez 122 lbs
Feliciano Jesus 121 lbs
160 pounds – 4 rounds
Jean Carlos Cabral 160 lbs
Eugene Alvelo- 160 lbs
118 pounds – 4 rounds
Gabriel Bernardi- 120 lbs
Alexis Diaz 118 lbs
Those who can not attend Night of Champions DIRECTV: Live or Die ‘ to be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Coliseo Mario ‘Quijote’ Morales in Guaynabo, We invite you to enjoy the boxing poster airing live and exclusive from 9:00 pm by OnDIRECTV channel 161.
Tickets for Night of Champions DIRECTV: Live or Die ‘ They are for sale www.fangig.com and the Coliseum Box Office.