Weights: Jaron Ennis vs. Elvin Perez

Philadelphia’s top prospects will be in action tomorrow night, as Victory Boxing Promotions presents an evening of world class boxing at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Official weights:
MAIN EVENT
6 Rounds – Welterweight
Jaron “Boots” Ennis (147) vs. Elvin Perez (150)
CO-MAIN EVENT
6 Rounds – Super Bantamweight
Manny “Major Pain” Folly (123) vs. Carlos Morgan (119.6)
6 Rounds – Welterweight
Carlos “El Tiburon” Sanchez (145.2) vs. Somner Martin (145.4)
6 Rounds – Welterweight
Adam Daranyi (149.9) vs. Lenwood Dozier (149)
4 Rounds – Welterweight
Brandun Lee (143.8) vs. Christopher Johnson (143.4)
4 Rounds – Super Middlweight
Darren Goodall (169) vs. Gary Hudson (169)
4 Rounds – Super Featherweight
Don Smith (129.8) vs. Chris Nelson ()
Tickets start at $40, and are available at victoryboxingpromotions.com. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on fight night. First bell is at 7:00 p.m.