Boxing News 24/7


Weights: Jaron Ennis vs. Elvin Perez

- Leave a Comment

Philadelphia’s top prospects will be in action tomorrow night, as Victory Boxing Promotions presents an evening of world class boxing at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Official weights:


MAIN EVENT

6 Rounds – Welterweight

Jaron “Boots” Ennis (147) vs. Elvin Perez (150)

CO-MAIN EVENT

6 Rounds – Super Bantamweight

Manny “Major Pain” Folly (123) vs. Carlos Morgan (119.6)

6 Rounds – Welterweight

Carlos “El Tiburon” Sanchez (145.2) vs. Somner Martin (145.4)

6 Rounds – Welterweight

Adam Daranyi (149.9) vs. Lenwood Dozier (149)

4 Rounds – Welterweight

Brandun Lee (143.8) vs. Christopher Johnson (143.4)

4 Rounds – Super Middlweight

Darren Goodall (169) vs. Gary Hudson (169)

4 Rounds – Super Featherweight

Don Smith (129.8) vs. Chris Nelson ()

Tickets start at $40, and are available at victoryboxingpromotions.com. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on fight night. First bell is at 7:00 p.m.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Press Room / Weights: Jaron Ennis vs. Elvin Perez

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Tyson Fury on possibility of a comeback; says he “might do a George Foreman”
Joshua Vs Klitschko Set For 90,000 Wembley Record ﻿﻿﻿﻿
Guillermo Rigondeaux faces Moises Flores in co-feature on Cotto-Kirkland card
Lennox Lewis, Andre Ward to call Eubank Junior-Quinlan fight in London
Frampton and Santa Cruz final press conference quotes
Froch says Ward adopts illegal ring tactics: “It’s difficult for me to give him any credit”
With Wawrzyk out, who should Deontay Wilder fight in February?
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Froch says Ward adopts illegal ring tactics: “It’s difficult for me to give him any credit”

Throughout his great, Hall of Fame-worthy ring career, Carl Froch met just one man he could not defeat: Andre Ward....

Close