Weights: Jacobs-Sulecki & Miller-Duhaupas

Saturday’s World Champion Boxing® telecast begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.
Opening the telecast from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is undefeated Jarrell Miller taking on Johann Duhaupas in 12-round heavyweight tilt.
(Photos Courtesy HBO/Ed Mulholland)
In the main event former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs will face Maciej Sulecki in a 12-round bout.
Official Weights from Brooklyn:
Daniel Jacobs: 159.6 lbs.
Maciej Sulecki: 159.2 lbs
Jarrell Miller: 304.4 lbs
Johann Duhaupas: 244.2 lbs.
