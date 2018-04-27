Weights: Jacobs-Sulecki & Miller-Duhaupas

Saturday’s World Champion Boxing® telecast begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.





Opening the telecast from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is undefeated Jarrell Miller taking on Johann Duhaupas in 12-round heavyweight tilt.

(Photos Courtesy HBO/Ed Mulholland)

In the main event former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs will face Maciej Sulecki in a 12-round bout.

Official Weights from Brooklyn:





Daniel Jacobs: 159.6 lbs.

Maciej Sulecki: 159.2 lbs

Jarrell Miller: 304.4 lbs

Johann Duhaupas: 244.2 lbs.





Join the conversation on Twitter: #JacobsSulecki