Weights: Isaac Zarate vs. Christian Esquivel

Isaac Zarate (13-3-2, 2 KOs), fresh off his unanimous decision win over recent world title challenger Carlos Carlson, headlines “Path to Glory” this Friday, Oct. 20 against veteran Christian Esquivel (29-12, 22 KOs).

At Thursday’s weigh in, Zarate weighed in at 123 lbs., while Esquivel measured 122.5 lbs.





WEIGHTS

Isaac Zarate, 123 lbs. vs. Christian Esquivel, 122.5 lbs. (8-rounds)

Mohammed Rodriguez, 138.5 lbs. vs. Cesar Villarraga, 137.2 lbs. (8-rounds)

Saul Sanchez, 117.6 lbs. vs. Nestor Ramos, 118 lbs. (4-rounds)

Daniel Guzman, 118.5 lbs. vs. Jose Mora, 121.5 lbs. (4-rounds)

Brandon Trejo, 131.7 lbs. vs. Carlos Apodaca, 132.8 lbs. (4-rounds)

To watch Thursday’s weigh in, please click here.

Remaining tickets for “Path to Glory” are priced at $40 & $100 and are available for purchase on the day of the event (Friday) from the will call booth at the Doubletree Ontario starting at 5:30 p.m. local time.

All five fights are streamed live on TB Presents: Path to Glory via our Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.





The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert color commentary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave. in Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

“Path to Glory” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Lucas Oil, in association with Everlast.

Photos by: Carlos Baeza / Thompson Boxing Promotions

For more information, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com. To follow the conversation on social media, please use #PathtoGlory, #TBPresents, and #ThompsonBoxing.

For regular updates on our fighters, events, and promotions, please check our Facebook Page, watch our YouTube channel on Thompson Boxing TV, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @ThompsonBoxing.