Weights: Irvin Gonzalez vs. Raul Lopez

MAIN EVENT – VACANT UBF ALL-AMERICAN FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (8)
(L) Irvin Gonzalez (6-0, 6 KOs), Worcester, MA 126 lbs.
(R) Raul Lopez (10-2-1, 5 KOs), Bronx, NY 126 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – VACANT UBF HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (8)
Sonya Lamonakis (10-2-2 (1 KO), New York, NY by way of Greece
Laura Ramsey (10-7 (5 KOs), Winter Haven, FL
WEIGHING IN TOMORROW

HEAVYWEIGHTS 205 lbs. (4)
Bryan Daniels (4-0, 2 KOs), Worcester, MA 203 lbs.
Christopher Boykins (1-8, 0 KOs), Orlando, FL 206 lbs.


SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)
Bobby Harris III (pro debut), Worcester, MA 165 lbs.
Rodrigo Almeida (1-6, 0 KOs), Woburn, MA 167 lbs.

Neal Sullivan (pro debut), Worcester, MA 168 lbs.
Saul Almeida (0-8), Framingham, MA 168 1/2 lbs.

WELTERWEIGHTS (4)
Derrick Whitley (1-0, 0 KOs), Springfield, MA 149 lbs.
Shaka Moore (12-22-3, 2 KOs), Norwalk, CT 150 lbs.

Andy Gonzalez (6-1, 5 KOs), Worcester, MA 149 lbs.
Antonio Chaves Fernandez (7-32-4, 2 KOs), Brockton, MA 151 lbs.


Adrian Sosa (2-0, 2 KOs), Lawrence, MA 141 lbs.
Jack Grady (0-5-1), Buffalo, NY 146 lbs.

Wilfredo Pagan (1-0, 0 KOs), Worcester, MA 143 lbs.
Anthony Everett (1-5, 0 KOs), Lawrence, MA 147 lbs.

WHAT: “New England’s Future 3” professional boxing event

WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 2017

WHERE: DCU Center, Exhibition Hall, Worcester, MA

PROMOTER: Rivera Promotions Entertainment

TICKETS: Priced at $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general admission), are on sale and available to purchase at the DCU Center box office, www.dcu.centerworcester.com, by contacting Jose Rivera (elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera
(anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.

DOORS OPEN: 6:00 P.M. ET

FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. ET

RING ANNOUNCER: John Vena

