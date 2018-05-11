Weights: Hughie Fury vs. Sam Sexton

Hughie Fury weighed in a healthy 232lb ahead of Saturday’s British title clash with champion Sam Sexton at the Macron Stadium, Bolton.





The challenger (20-1-KO10) tipped the scales two pounds lighter than he did ahead of his controversial world title defeat to Joseph Parker in September and three pounds lighter than Sexton.

Fury said: “Some people try and play mind games and get under each other’s skin and sometimes it can work but I’m not really interested in it. I only care about what happens in the ring.

“It’s crazy what a defeat can do you. It makes you that bit more hungry and I want to get back up to that top as soon as possible. You’ll see a different performance and a different fighter.

“I believe I’ll be world champion so I want to get through beating Sexton and then look to force a mandatory shot as soon as possible.”





Many of the headlines from the weigh-in will go to Fury’s gym-mate McDonagh, who was in typically outrageous mood as he strutted through a series of costume changes.

‘The Connamera Kid’ is returning from an eight-month ban against the unbeaten Peter Kramer and wore shackles and chains for a fiery face-off.

McDonagh said: “You’ve got to add a bit of razzmatazz. This is show business. I’m not just a boxer. I’m an entertainer.

“A lot of fighters just go on and on about how great their camp’s been. People are bored of it. Nobody cares about your story. I’m a more colourful character.”





