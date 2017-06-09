Weights: Haskins vs. Burnett

Boxing News 24/7


Weights for Saturday’s IBF Bantamweight title bout between champion Lee Haskins and undefeated challenger Ryan Burnett that will be shown LIVE ON AWE-A Wealth of Entertainment at 3 PM ET / 12 Noon PT.

12 x 3 mins IBF Bantamweight World Championship @ 8st 6lbs
LEE HASKINS 117.3 lbs v RYAN BURNETT 117.3 lbs

10 x 3 mins vacant IBF Eastern/Western Europe Lightweight Championship
PAUL HYLAND Jr 134 lbs v ADAM DINGSDALE 134 lbs


6 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest
MIKE PEREZ 198 lbs v VIKTOR BISCAK (N/A)

10 x 3 mins vacant WBA International Super-Featherweight Championship
JAMES TENNYSON 129 lbs v RYAN DOYLE 129 lbs

6 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest
SEAN McGOLDRICK 120 lbs v RICKY STARKEY 122 lbs

