Weights: Haskins vs. Burnett

Weights for Saturday’s IBF Bantamweight title bout between champion Lee Haskins and undefeated challenger Ryan Burnett that will be shown LIVE ON AWE-A Wealth of Entertainment at 3 PM ET / 12 Noon PT.

12 x 3 mins IBF Bantamweight World Championship @ 8st 6lbs

LEE HASKINS 117.3 lbs v RYAN BURNETT 117.3 lbs

10 x 3 mins vacant IBF Eastern/Western Europe Lightweight Championship

PAUL HYLAND Jr 134 lbs v ADAM DINGSDALE 134 lbs





6 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest

MIKE PEREZ 198 lbs v VIKTOR BISCAK (N/A)

10 x 3 mins vacant WBA International Super-Featherweight Championship

JAMES TENNYSON 129 lbs v RYAN DOYLE 129 lbs

6 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

SEAN McGOLDRICK 120 lbs v RICKY STARKEY 122 lbs

