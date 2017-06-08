Weights: Gray vs. Vendetti

Listed below are weights of all the participants for tomorrow’s professional boxing card at Twin River Casino, promoted by CES Boxing in association with Murphys Boxing.

Reigning New England Junior Middleweight Champion Greg Vendetti (14-2-1, 10 KOs) of Stoneham, Mass., defends his title against challenger Khiary Gray (14-2, 11 KOs) of Worcester, Mass., in the eight-round main event while unbeaten Whitman, Mass., junior middleweight Mark DeLuca (18-0, 12 KOs) battles Chicago’s Chris Chatman (14-6-1, 5 KOs) in the eight-round co-main event.

Scheduled bouts between Ray Oliveira Jr. and Jose Rivera and Miguel Ortiz and Cristobal Marrero have been postponed due to injury. The entire care is available on Pay Per View via www.fite.tv for $14.99 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are priced at $47.00, $102.00, $127.00 (VIP) and $152.00 (VIP) and can be purchased online at www.cesboxing.com, www.twinriver.com, www.murphysboxing.com or www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 401-724-2253/2254 or at the Twin River Casino Players Club. All fights and fighters are subject to change.





Visit www.cesboxing.com, www.twitter.com/cesboxing or www.facebook.com/cesboxing for more information, or follow CES Boxing on Instagram at @CESBOXING.

GREG VENDETTI

Stoneham, Mass.

14-2-1, 10 KOs





152

KHIARY GRAY

Worcester, Mass.,

14-2, 11 KOs

154

MARK DELUCA

Whitman, Mass.

18-0, 12 KOs

154

CHRIS CHATMAN

Chicago, Ill.

14-6-1, 5 KOs

156

ANTHONY MARSELLA JR.

Providence, R.I.

4-0, 2 KOs

135

ABRAHAM TORRES

Dallas, Tex.

3-1, 1 KO

136

JUISEPPE CUSUMANO

Richmond, Va.

10-1, 8 KOs

235

DAN BIDDLE

Wilmington, Del.

9-6, 5 KOs

224

KENDRICK BALL JR.

Worcester, Mass.

6-0-2, 5 KOs

163

GODSON NOEL

Newark, N.J.

6-0-1, 4 KOs

162

MICHAEL VALENTIN

Providence, R.I.

Pro debut

137

KEVIN DE FREITAS

Somerville, Mass.

Pro debut

137

PLACIDO HOFF

Providence, R.I.

1-1-1

138

MATT DOHERTY

Salem, Mass.

6-3-1, 4 KOs

138

RICKY DELOSSANTOS

Providence, R.I.

1-0

126

MALCOLM SIMMS

Newark, N.J.

0-0-1

124