Weights: Gray vs. Vendetti

Listed below are weights of all the participants for tomorrow’s professional boxing card at Twin River Casino, promoted by CES Boxing in association with Murphys Boxing.
Reigning New England Junior Middleweight Champion Greg Vendetti (14-2-1, 10 KOs) of Stoneham, Mass., defends his title against challenger Khiary Gray (14-2, 11 KOs) of Worcester, Mass., in the eight-round main event while unbeaten Whitman, Mass., junior middleweight Mark DeLuca (18-0, 12 KOs) battles Chicago’s Chris Chatman (14-6-1, 5 KOs) in the eight-round co-main event.
Scheduled bouts between Ray Oliveira Jr. and Jose Rivera and Miguel Ortiz and Cristobal Marrero have been postponed due to injury.
GREG VENDETTI
Stoneham, Mass.
14-2-1, 10 KOs
152
KHIARY GRAY
Worcester, Mass.,
14-2, 11 KOs
154
MARK DELUCA
Whitman, Mass.
18-0, 12 KOs
154
CHRIS CHATMAN
Chicago, Ill.
14-6-1, 5 KOs
156
ANTHONY MARSELLA JR.
Providence, R.I.
4-0, 2 KOs
135
ABRAHAM TORRES
Dallas, Tex.
3-1, 1 KO
136
JUISEPPE CUSUMANO
Richmond, Va.
10-1, 8 KOs
235
DAN BIDDLE
Wilmington, Del.
9-6, 5 KOs
224
KENDRICK BALL JR.
Worcester, Mass.
6-0-2, 5 KOs
163
GODSON NOEL
Newark, N.J.
6-0-1, 4 KOs
162
MICHAEL VALENTIN
Providence, R.I.
Pro debut
137
KEVIN DE FREITAS
Somerville, Mass.
Pro debut
137
PLACIDO HOFF
Providence, R.I.
1-1-1
138
MATT DOHERTY
Salem, Mass.
6-3-1, 4 KOs
138
RICKY DELOSSANTOS
Providence, R.I.
1-0
126
MALCOLM SIMMS
Newark, N.J.
0-0-1
124