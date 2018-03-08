Weights: Gilberto “Yaqui” Parra 108, Saul “Baby” Juarez 108

Abraham “Choko” Rodriguez 109 Vs. Alejandro “Pacquiao” Villasenor 108 ( 8 Rounds Jr. Flyweights)

Jerson Aguilar 130 Vs. Adrian “Gallero” Pacheco 129 ( 6 Rounds Jr. Lightweights)





Martin Escamilla 130 Vs. Eduardo “Zurdo” Cruces 131 ( 6 Rounds Jr. Lightweights)

Kevin Salgado 155 Vs. Jose “La Maquina” Briceno 152 ( 4 Rounds Jr. Middleweights)

Ivan “Bam-Bam” Hernandez 125 Vs. Miguel Angel “Estaca” Sandoval 122 ( 4 Rounds Featherweights)

Orlando Carrillo 153 Vs. Luis Franco 152 ( 4rounds Jr. Middleweights)





Venue: Auditorio Blackberry, Mexico City, MX

First Fight: 8:00 PM

Promoter: All Star Boxing, Inc. in association with Productions Deportivas

TV: Telemundo Live 11:35 PM





The “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” season will be broadcast live on Telemundo at 11:35pm and live streamed on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app and will be complemented with extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com, including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind the scenes content. “Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” the longest-running boxing program on U.S. Spanish-language television, debuted in 1989. Since then it has showcased more than 50 world champions, including Erik Morales, Felix Tito Trinidad, Wilfredo Vazquez, Daniel Zaragoza, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Oscar “Chololo” Larios and Israel “El Magnífico” Vazquez, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.” “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” wrapped up 2017 with its highest fourth quarter ever among adults 18-49 with 227,000 and 480,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen.