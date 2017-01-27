Boxing News 24/7


Weights: Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt

- Leave a Comment

Saturday’s HBO Boxing After Dark® doubleheader telecast begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Opening up the telecast at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California is a 12-round super featherweight attraction between Takashi Miura and Mickey Roman.


The main event of the evening will be a 12-round super featherweight title matchup featuring Francisco Vargas defending his title against Miguel Berchelt

Official Weights from Indio:

Takashi Miura: 129.8 lbs.

Mickey Roman: 129.2 lbs.

Francisco Vargas: 129.6 lbs.

Miguel Berchelt: 129.8

Join the conversation on Twitter: #VargasBerchelt

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Press Room / Weights: Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Tyson Fury on possibility of a comeback; says he “might do a George Foreman”
Joshua Vs Klitschko Set For 90,000 Wembley Record ﻿﻿﻿﻿
Guillermo Rigondeaux faces Moises Flores in co-feature on Cotto-Kirkland card
Lennox Lewis, Andre Ward to call Eubank Junior-Quinlan fight in London
Frampton and Santa Cruz final press conference quotes
Froch says Ward adopts illegal ring tactics: “It’s difficult for me to give him any credit”
With Wawrzyk out, who should Deontay Wilder fight in February?
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Froch says Ward adopts illegal ring tactics: “It’s difficult for me to give him any credit”

Throughout his great, Hall of Fame-worthy ring career, Carl Froch met just one man he could not defeat: Andre Ward....

Close