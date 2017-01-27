Weights: Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt

Saturday’s HBO Boxing After Dark® doubleheader telecast begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.
Opening up the telecast at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California is a 12-round super featherweight attraction between Takashi Miura and Mickey Roman.
The main event of the evening will be a 12-round super featherweight title matchup featuring Francisco Vargas defending his title against Miguel Berchelt
Official Weights from Indio:
Takashi Miura: 129.8 lbs.
Mickey Roman: 129.2 lbs.
Francisco Vargas: 129.6 lbs.
Miguel Berchelt: 129.8
