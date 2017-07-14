Weights: Eubank Jr. 167.5, Abraham 168

The official weigh in was held today in London for tomorrow’s Chris Eubank Jr. vs. “King” Arthur Abraham” card, airing live on Pay-Per-View in the United States, as well as available in Canada, exclusively for Super Channel subscribers.

Below find the official weights for the eight principal fighters:





MAIN EVENT – IBO SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)

CHRIS EUBANK JR. (24-1, 19 KOs), Champion, Brighton, Sussex, UK 167 ½ lbs.

vs.

“King” ARTHUR ABRAHAM (46-5, 30 KOs), Challenger, Berlin, Germany 1684 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – IBF FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)

‘Lightning” LEO SELBY (24-1, 9 KOs), Champion, Barry, Wales, UK 126 lbs.

vs.

JONATHAN VICTOR “Yoni” BARROS (41-4-1, 22 KOs), Ciudad Mendoza, Argentina lbs.

IBF INTER-CONTINENTAL FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 ROUNDS)

KID GALAHAD (22-0, 13 KOs), Champion, Sheffield, Yorkshire, UK 125 lbs.

vs.

JOSE “El Tigre” CAYETANO (21-5, 10 KOs), Challenger, Tijuana, Mexico 126 lbs.

WBA CONTINENTAL SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)

ROBBIE DAVIES, JR. (15-0, 11 KOs), Champion, Liverpool, Merseyside, UK 139 lbs.

vs.

MICHAL SYROWATKA (18-1, 6 KOs), Challenger, 18-1 (6 KOs) 139 ½ lbs.





(Additional fights or highlights may be shown, time permitting).

LIVE AIRING: Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham” live in the United States on cable and satellite and online PPV, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT ,via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH and FITE TV for a suggested retail price of only $29.95.

Outside of North America, “Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham” is being distributed to broadcasters worldwide by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protoco Sports Marketing Ltd.

In Canada, the event will be available on television to fight fans that subscribe to premium pay television network Super Channel. Contact the local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.