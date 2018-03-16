Weights: Danny O’Connor vs. Steve Claggett

The official weigh in for tomorrow night’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3” was held today at the House of Blues in Boston.





World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver International junior welterweight, Irish-American Danny “Bhoy” O’Connor (29-3, 11 KOs), and Canadian challenger Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (26-4-1, 17 KOs) battle in the 10-round main event..

The “St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3” pay-per-view, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, is presented by Murphys Boxing in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. The popular Dropkick Murphys will play a live acoustic set prior to the main event.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3” in the United States on cable, satellite and digital PPV via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH and FITE.TV app and website for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.

Viewers in Canada will be able to see it live on Super Channel, which will showcase Calgary’s rising star Steve Claggett to the entire country on Saturday, March 17.

Fans around the world can also order “St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3 via FITE TV live streaming platform (excluding Canada) for $24.95. For details visit www.fite.tv





PPV CARD WEIGHTS FROM BOSTON

WBC SILVER INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR WELTER CHAMPIONSHIP – 10 ROUNDS

Danny “Bhoy” O’Connor (29-3, 11 KOs), Champion, Framingham, MA 139 lbs.

Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (26-4-1, 17 KOs), Challenger, Calgary, Canada 139 lbs.

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

“The Silent Assassin” William Foster, III (6-0, 5 KOs), New Haven, CT 129 lbs.

Nick “Kanyankole” Otieno (31-13, 13 KOs), Nairobi, Kenya 127 1/2 lbs.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHTS – 8 ROUNDS

T.J. “The Power” Doheny (18-0, 13 KOs), No. 1 Contender, Portlaois, Ireland 122 lbs.

“Machine-Gun” Mike Oliver (26-7-1, 8 KOs), Hartford, CT 121 lbs.

Preceding the PPV fights, 8-10 p.m. ET / 5-7 PT, four undercard bouts will be available to watch live and for free on FACEBOOK FIGHT NIGHT. New England champion Greg “The Villain” Vendetta (17-2-1, 10 KOs), Stoneham, MA, vs. Engleberto Valenzuela (11-12, 3 KOs), Mexico, 6 rounds; Russian welterweight Yurik Mamadov (6-1, 3 KOs), Brooklyn, NY, vs. Daniel Sostre (13-16-1, 5 KOs), Puerto Rico, 6 rounds; featherweight Amanda Pavone (2-0, 1 KO), Burlington, MA vs. Sarah Click (pro debut), Framingham, MA, 4 rounds; lightweight Tomas Romain (5-1), NY vs. Israel Rojas (13-20, 5 KOs), Mexico, 6 rounds.