Weights: Brandon Robinson vs. Christopher Brooker

Brandon Robinson 166 – Christopher Brooker 165.5

(UBF All Americas Super Middleweight Title)

Jaron Ennis 148.5 – George Sosa 148.5

Omar Douglas 131 – Isaias Martin Gonzalez 131

Shamsuddeen Justice 141 – Latorie Woodberry TBA

Rashheed Johnson 145.5 – Kashon Hutchinson 144

Kyrone Davis 158 – Jaime Barboza 157

Joe Hanks 251 – Joel Caudle 255.5

Colby Madison 240.5 – Randy Easton 232

Romuel Cruz 121 – Rondarrius Hunter 115

Christopher Burgos 136.5 – Gerado Tiburcio 134.5

Marcus Bates 122.5 – Antonio Rodriguez 121

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Venue: 2300 Arena

1st Bell: 6:45 PM ET

TV: Eleven Sports –9:30 PM ET

VIP TICKETHOLDERS WILL HAVE A SPECIAL MEET AND GREET AT 5 PM ON FIGHT NIGHT. THAT WILL INCLUDE SPECIAL DRINK SPECIALS ($3 DRAFT BEER, $5 CITYWIDE SPECIALS WHICH INCLUDES A SHOT OF WHISKEY AND DRAT BEER AS WELL AS $4 MARGARITAS OR GLASS OF WINE FOR LADIES)