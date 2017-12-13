WEIGH-IN RESULTS FOR TOMORROW’S BROADWAY BOXING CARD AT BB KING BLUES CLUB & GRILL, IN TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK CITY

RED CORNER BLUE CORNER
8 ROUNDS – LIGHTWEIGHTS
Wesley Ferrer vs. Will Madera
Brooklyn, NY Albany, NY
12-0, 7 KO’s 11-0, 5 KO’s
135.8 lbs. 135.4 lbs.
8 ROUNDS – MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Alicia Napoleon vs. Sydney LeBlanc
Lindenhurst, NY Gretna, LA
8-1, 5 KO’s 4-5-1
154 lbs. 155.8 lbs.
6 ROUNDS – WELTERWEIGHTS
Larry Fryers vs. Charles Natal
Bronx, NY Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
5-0, 2 KO’s 9-0-2, 3 KO’s
146 lbs. 144.2 lbs.
8 ROUNDS – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS
Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Heivinson Herrera
Podgorica, Montenegro Barranquilla, Colombia
22-1, 15 KO’s 22-13-1, 16 KO’s
139.4 lbs. 137 lbs.
6 ROUNDS – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Hurshidbek Normatov vs. Nicklaus Flaz
Brooklyn, NY Bayamon, Puerto Rico
4-0, 2 KO’s 5-0, 4 KO’s
153.4 lbs. 151.6 lbs.
6 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS
George Arias vs. Juan Goode
Bronx, NY Taylor, MI
9-0, 5 KO’s 8-7, 6 KO’s
240.8 lbs. 260 lbs.
All Bouts Subject to Change
Boxing fans can watch the entire card streamed live on DiBella Entertainment’s Facebook page starting at 7:00 PM ET:
Tickets for tomorrow’s Broadway Boxing event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House, are priced at $125, $100, $75 and $55. For tickets, please call the DiBella Entertainment office at 212-947-2577. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the venue on fight night for cash only. Doors open at 6:30pm, with the first fight scheduled for 7:00pm. B.B. King Blues Club & Grill is located at 237 W. 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues in Times Square.