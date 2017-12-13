WEIGH-IN RESULTS FOR TOMORROW’S BROADWAY BOXING CARD AT BB KING BLUES CLUB & GRILL, IN TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK CITY

RED CORNER BLUE CORNER

8 ROUNDS – LIGHTWEIGHTS

Wesley Ferrer vs. Will Madera

Brooklyn, NY Albany, NY





12-0, 7 KO’s 11-0, 5 KO’s

135.8 lbs. 135.4 lbs.

8 ROUNDS – MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Alicia Napoleon vs. Sydney LeBlanc

Lindenhurst, NY Gretna, LA

8-1, 5 KO’s 4-5-1

154 lbs. 155.8 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – WELTERWEIGHTS

Larry Fryers vs. Charles Natal

Bronx, NY Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

5-0, 2 KO’s 9-0-2, 3 KO’s

146 lbs. 144.2 lbs.

8 ROUNDS – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS

Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Heivinson Herrera

Podgorica, Montenegro Barranquilla, Colombia

22-1, 15 KO’s 22-13-1, 16 KO’s

139.4 lbs. 137 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Hurshidbek Normatov vs. Nicklaus Flaz

Brooklyn, NY Bayamon, Puerto Rico

4-0, 2 KO’s 5-0, 4 KO’s

153.4 lbs. 151.6 lbs.





6 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS

George Arias vs. Juan Goode

Bronx, NY Taylor, MI

9-0, 5 KO’s 8-7, 6 KO’s

240.8 lbs. 260 lbs.

All Bouts Subject to Change

