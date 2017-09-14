WEIGH-IN RESULTS FOR TOMORROW’S BROADWAY BOXING CARD STREAMED ON FIGHTNIGHT LIVE ON FACEBOOK FROM FOX THEATER AT FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO, IN MASHANTUCKET, CT

Alexis Santos 221 lbs. vs. Niall Kennedy 224 lbs. (Photo Credit: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment)

Shelly Vincent 128 lbs. vs. Angel Gladney 129 lbs. (Photo Credit: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment)





Ievgen Khytrov 164 lbs. vs. Derrick Findley 166 lbs. (Photo Credit: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment)

RED CORNER BLUE CORNER

10 ROUNDS – NEW ENGLAND HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Alexis Santos vs. Niall Kennedy

Lawrence, MA Gorey, Ireland

18-1, 15 KO’s 8-0, 5 KO’s

221 lbs. 224 lbs.

8 ROUNDS – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS

Shelly Vincent vs. Angel Gladney

Providence, RI Columbia, SC

19-1, 1 KO 9-12-1, 6 KO’s

128 lbs. 129 lbs.





6 ROUNDS – WELTERWEIGHTS

Mykquan Williams vs. Evincii Dixon

East Hartford, CT Lancaster, PA

7-0, 4 KO’s 7-19-2, 2 KO’s

142 lbs. 144 lbs.

8 ROUNDS – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Ievgen Khytrov vs. Derrick Findley

Brooklyn, NY Gary, IN

14-1, 12 KO’s 27-21-1, 18 KO’s

164 lbs. 166 lbs.

4 ROUNDS – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS

Adrian Sosa vs. Francisco Medel

Lawrence, MA Douglas, AZ

4-0, 3 KO’s 11-9, 7 KO’s

139 lbs. 140 lbs.

4 ROUNDS – WELTERWEIGHTS

Nicholas DeQuattro vs. Timothy Wheeler

Johnston, RI New York, NY

Pro Debut Pro Debut

140 lbs. 143 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS

Raymond Moylette vs. Donte Bryant

Islandeady, Ireland Kalamazoo, MI

5-0, 2 KO’s 1-2-1, 1 KO

139 lbs. 138 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Hurshidbek Normatov vs. Fabian Lyimo

Brooklyn, NY Silver Spring, MD

3-0, 1 KO 5-7-2, 1 KO

155 lbs. 152 lbs.

All Bouts Subject to Change

Boxing fans can watch the entire card streamed live on FightNight Live on Facebook at this link starting at 7:30 PM ET:

Tickets for tomorrow’s Broadway Boxing event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment in association with Murphys Boxing and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House, are priced at $125, $75 and $45. Tickets can be purchased online at Foxwoods.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-200-2882, or visiting the Foxwoods box office. Doors open at 7:00pm, with the first fight scheduled for 7:30pm.