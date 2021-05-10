Weekend Boxing Results: Mandeep Jangra, Liam Smith, Kieron Conway

Indian amateur standout Mandeep Jangra emerged successfully from his professional debut, and he outclassed the game Luciano Ramos to win via a unanimous decision.

Photo Credit: Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports

Ramos came out swinging early, providing a brief scare for Jangra in the early stages, but Jangra, the 2014 Commonwealth Games Silver Medalist found his rhythm in the second round, as he used good movement on the outside to find holes in the defense of his awkward Argentinian opponent.

As the fight progressed, Jangra showed why he was such a highly-touted amateur star, as he controlled the range, working well off his jab and walking his opponent down on multiple occasions.

This theme continued in the later rounds as Jangra landed some good body shots sending his opponent into survival mode. ‘MJ’ displayed a superior work rate throughout, which was reflected in the judges scorecards as he was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Jangra discussed his professional debut victory. The Indian lightweight said, “I want to thank my team at Pro Box Promotions, my family, and all of my supporters in India for this victory. Without the support of you, all this victory would not be possible.

“I want to thank the team at Pro Box Promotions, Garry Jonas, my coaches Marc Farrait, Asa Beard and Rafael Farrait for getting me ready and getting me this opportunity. I am very thankful to be able to fight as a professional with this team.

“I am happy I won the fight and I learned a lot in the fight about professional boxing. I showed that I have skills and heart and you need to have those two things to be successful and win fights. I believe I am going to get better as my fights progress and I am excited about the future in professional boxing.” null

Liam Smith Controversially Beaten In Russia

Liam Smith suffered an extremely controversial points defeat to Magomed Kurbanov during their fight in Russia on Friday.

Former world champion Smith (29-3-1, 16 KOs) was facing Kurbanov (22-0, 13 KOs) in Ekaterinburg, with the WBO International super-welterweight title also on the line.

It was a superb start from Smith, who appeared to drop Kurbanov in the first round, but the referee decided not to score it as a knockdown.

Both fighters were trading as the rounds progress, with Smith having the majority of the success, rocking Kurbanov on several occasions.

It was a brilliant fight, and it looked like Smith would come out on top, but the judges controversially scored it 117-112, 115-113, 115-113 in Kurbanov’s favour.

KIERON CONWAY DEFEATED BY SPLIT DECISION

Kieron Conway gave it everything but came up narrowly short as he suffered a split decision loss to Souleyman Cissokho on Saturday.

The two men were fighting on the huge Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders card at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, with the event broadcast live on DAZN.

It was a competitive back and forth contest between the fighters, but Cissokho appeared to be edging it as it entered the closing stages of the fight.

That nearly changed in round nine when Conway landed a huge shot which sent the Frenchman crashing to the canvas, before he was able to get back up to his feet agonisingly close to the 10 count.

The fight went the distance, and it was Cissokho who secured a tight points win, with the judges scoring it 97-92 Conway, 96-93 Cissokho, and 95-94 Cissokho.