Wednesday: Tim Tszyu – Steve Spark on Espn+

Live coverage from Australia begins at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT

The newest superstar in Australian boxing, undefeated junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu, will look to extend his unbeaten record and defend his WBO Global belt in a 10-round showdown this Wednesday, July 7 against countryman Steve Spark at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, Australia.

Tszyu was originally supposed to fight longtime contender Michael Zerafa, who pulled out of the bout due to health concerns. Spark filled in on about a week’s notice to save the main event.

Tszyu-Spark and select undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Tszyu (18-0, 14 KOs), the WBO No. 1 junior middleweight contender, has built a fanatical following in Australia, where he has fought all of his pro bouts.

Last August, he knocked out former world champion Jeff Horn in front of 16,000 fans, and less than four months later, he knocked out Bowyn Morgan in one round in front of more than 15,000 spectators.

Tszyu returned March 31 against former world title challenger Dennis Hogan and notched a bloody fifth-round stoppage. Spark (12-1, 11 KOs) has won 11 fights in a row, including an upset over Jack Brubaker in April to earn the shot at Tszyu.

