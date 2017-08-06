Webster beats Harris – Results

Super middleweight Derrick “Take it to the Bank” Webster (24-1, 13 KOs) scored a thrilling second-round stoppage of ring veteran Lamar Harris on Saturday night at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. Webster dropped Harris in the opening round of this contest before ultimately closing the show just 28 seconds into the next frame.

“I pushed myself to the limit for this fight, so there was nothing he could show me,” said Webster, who prepared for this bout with the likes of Prince Badi Ajamu, Steve Cunningham, Khalib Whitmore and Brandon Robinson. “I had an answer for anything he could have brought me. I knew he was going to come at me a little aggressively, so I was prepared for that. I kept my distance and kept the jab on him. I figured if I could hit him with that jab, then I could hit him with the power. And when I hit him, that was all she wrote.”

After six-time world champion Roy Jones, Jr. walked him to the ring performing his track Ya’ll Must’ve Forgot, Webster wasted no time in making it a short night. Harris attempted to start aggressively, but Webster parried his punches and consistently found a home for the jab. Also doing a great job of maintaining his distance, the Glassboro native remained untouched before avoiding a left hook from Harris late in the first frame and completely spinning him around with a counter right hook on the chin. Sensing blood in the water, Webster went on the attack, walking Harris down and dropping him with a sharp left hook just before the bell.





With the writing on the wall, Webster would need just 28 seconds of the second round to finish off this bout. After working his way inside with the jab, he landed another left hook that backed Harris into the corner, and he then swarmed him with clean punches until a much-needed referee stoppage was made.

After picking up his 24th professional win and earning his third knockout in four bouts, Webster now has his sights set on much bigger fights and finds himself getting ever-so-close to a potential world title opportunity.

Webster vs. Harris served as the main event of Saturday night’s card, which was presented by Mis Downing Promotions in association with Roy Jones Jr.’s Square Ring Promotions.