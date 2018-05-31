WBO Rankings / May 2018; Germany to host 2 WBO title bouts this Saturday

Attached you will find the WBO Rankings for the month of May, 2018.





Jaime Munguía, of México, was named ‘Champion of the Month’ after dethroning then Junior Middleweight champion Sadam Ali via fourth round technical knockout on May 12 in Verona, New York.

In other news, the WBO will hold two headline matches in the Junior Heavyweight division, this Saturday, June 2 at the Stadionsporthalle in the city of Hannover, Germany.

WBO International Champion, Artur Mann (13-0, 8 KOs), a native of Kazakhstan who is currently ranked seventh in the Junior Heavyweight division by this sanctioning body, will put his title on the line when he faces the German Alexander Peil (10-0, 6 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round bout.

Meanwhile, the WBO Youth champion, Montenegro’s Dilan Prasovic (8-0, 6 KOs), will defend his belt against Angelo Venjakob (5-1, 4 KOs), of Germany, in a fight scheduled for a maximum of 10 rounds.





The event is presented by Sauerland Promotions.