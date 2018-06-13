WBO: Officials Named for Title Bout Between World Champion Ángel Acosta and Carlos Buitrago

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) announced the officials for this Saturday, June 16, clash between WBO Jr. Flyweight Champion, Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta, from Puerto Rico, and ranked No. 10 by this sanctioning body Carlos ‘Chocorroncito’ Buitrago, from Nicaragua, in a scheduled 12 rounds bout.





The world title match will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan as the main event of a boxing evening presented by the Cotto Promotions. The Puerto Rican Luis Pabón will be the referee of the clash. Pabón is a veteran of over 400 professional boxing fights, including 168 world titles bouts.

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico, was the scene of Miguel Cotto’s first world championship, when the today’s promoter was crowned WBO Jr. Welterwweight Champion on September 11, 2004 after defeating Kelson Pinto, of Brazil, by technical knockout in the sixth round.

Puerto Rican Jerry Martinez of Guaynabo and from the United States, Rocky Young, of Florida, and William Lerch, of Illinois, were appointed judges for the bout. The WBO Supervisor will be WBO President of the Classifications Committee Edgardo López Sasso, Esq.

For Acosta (17-1-1, 17 KOs), it will be his first world title defense of the title he won last December by knocking out Mexican Juan ‘Pinky’ Alejo in the tenth round. On his part, Buitrago (30-3-1, 17 KOs) has held the WBO Youth and Latino Mini Flyweight titles.