WBO Honors Miguel Cotto’s Career with Diamond Belt

San Juan, PR: Today at the Legado Golf and Country Club surrounded by family and friends, 4x World Champion, Miguel “Junito” Cotto was recognized by WBO’s President, Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel for his Hall of Fame career. Cotto was presented with WBO’s most prestigious award, The Diamond Belt.

Miguel Cotto was a WBO Champion at 140lb, 147lb and 154lb.





In attendance were:

Former and Current Champions

Miguel A. Cotto

Alberto Machado

Angel “Tito” Acosta

John John Molina

Alex “Nene” Sanchez

Angel “Cholo” Espada

WBO Executives

Francisco Valcarcel, Esq.

Adolfo Flores, Treasurer

Michael Pernick, Official Coordinator

John Duggan, Esq. 1st. Vice President

Genaro Rodriguez, 3rd Vice President

Alberto Rodriguez, Secretary

Jose Rivera Lamboy (JR)

Gustavo Olivieri, Esq.

Diana Melendez

Hon. Eduardo Cintron – Mayor of Guayama

Secretary of Sports and Recreations-Ms. Adriana Sanchez Pares

Golden Boy Promotions

Eric Gomez

Robert Diaz