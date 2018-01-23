WBO Honors Miguel Cotto’s Career with Diamond Belt

San Juan, PR: Today at the Legado Golf and Country Club surrounded by family and friends, 4x World Champion, Miguel “Junito” Cotto was recognized by WBO’s President, Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel for his Hall of Fame career. Cotto was presented with WBO’s most prestigious award, The Diamond Belt.
Miguel Cotto was a WBO Champion at 140lb, 147lb and 154lb.
In attendance were:
Former and Current Champions
Miguel A. Cotto
Alberto Machado
Angel “Tito” Acosta
John John Molina
Alex “Nene” Sanchez
Angel “Cholo” Espada
WBO Executives
Francisco Valcarcel, Esq.
Adolfo Flores, Treasurer
Michael Pernick, Official Coordinator
John Duggan, Esq. 1st. Vice President
Genaro Rodriguez, 3rd Vice President
Alberto Rodriguez, Secretary
Jose Rivera Lamboy (JR)
Gustavo Olivieri, Esq.
Diana Melendez
Hon. Eduardo Cintron – Mayor of Guayama
Secretary of Sports and Recreations-Ms. Adriana Sanchez Pares
Golden Boy Promotions
Eric Gomez
Robert Diaz