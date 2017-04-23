Boxing News 24/7


WBF World Lightweight Title Won By Alessandro Riguccini In Mexico

The World Boxing Federation (WBF) crowned a new World Lightweight Champion on Saturday night, April 22, when Italian Alessandro Riguccini beat Mexican Jesus Antonio Rios at the Auditorio Ernesto Rufo in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico.


In rounds one and two it was a closely contested bout, both fighters feeling each other out and with none of the them able to get the upper hand. Entering the third, two judges had it all level at 19-19, while the third saw Rios edging the first two stanzas.

But then Riguccini found his groove, as he came out determined for round three and landed some hard shots to body and head. Stunning Rios, he was quick to follow up with a flurry, landing several more punches on the non-responsive Mexican, forcing referee Tony Weeks to step in and wave it off. Time of stoppage was 0:47.

The new WBF World Lightweight Champion, based in and fighting out of Mexico since 2012, improved his unblemished record to 17-0 (13). Jesus Antonio Rios drops to 36-10 (29). The fight headlined a show staged by David Ayala Morales / Baja Boxing Promotions.

Also on Saturday, at the Salle Polyvalente In Dainville France, local boxer Gregory Trenel won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Eurasia Super Welterweight title with a fourth round knockout of Anzor Gamgebeli from Georgia.

Three knock-downs from body-shots finished the fight at 2:29 of the round, improving the record of 26-year-old Trenel to 9-3-1 (2). Gamgebeli (25) falls to 32-20-3 (16). The fight was promoted by BC Dainville in association with Gregory Trenel.

