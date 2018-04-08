WBF Results From Germany, Namibia & South Africa

Continuing to make its mark on the global boxing landscape, Saturday April 7 was another busy date for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) with four championship fights, taking place in Germany, Namibia and South Africa.





At the Unihalle in Wuppertal, Germany, WBF International Heavyweight Champion turned promoter Werner Kreiskott saw his man Marco Martini win the vacant WBF International Super Welterweight title with a unanimous decision over previously undefeated Yaser Yueksel.

From Wuppertal, Martini boxed a very disciplined fight, while Yueksel tried to bring the home-man out of his game with his elusive style. It didn’t work, and Yueksel didn’t do enough to assert himself in most of the rounds.

Scores were 96-94 from judge Jean-Marcel Nartz, and both 98-92 from judges Jens Uwe Baum and Roman Morawiec. The new champion took his professional record to 15-3 (6), while Turkish-born but Cologne-based Yueksel drops to 5-1 (3).

In Namibia, Salute Boxing Academy welcomed fans to a WBF Championship twin-bill at Windhoek Show Ground, featuring local favourites against opponents from Malawi.





Reigning WBF All Africa Super Welterweight Champion Vakufilapo Nashivela was originally scheduled to face Roarke Knapp, but when the South African pulled out at short notice he was replaced by Limbani Masamba.

“Cowboy” Nashivela, now 7-0 (6), had little problems with the normally durable Masamba, 12-10 (5), winning every round enroute to a sixth round stoppage.

In the second title fight, hot local prospect Nathaniel Kakololo registered the best win of his career and took home the vacant WBF International Featherweight title by unanimously out-scoring tough-as-nails Israel Kammwamba.

Judges Eino John Kaimbi, Patrick Esterhuizen and Ricky Tshabalala scored the fight 99-92, 98-92 and 97-93 respectively. Kakololo goes to 7-1-1 (2), Kammwamba 9-3-1 (5).





Finally, making the first defence of the title he won last October at the same venue, WBF All Africa Super Bantamweight Champion Tato Bonokoane retained his belt in the main event of a show at the Memorial Centre in Kagiso, South Africa.

Nicknamed “Captain Charisma”, Bonokoano fended off the challenge of late substitute challenger Aphiwe Khumalo and improved his ledger to 9-1-2 (6) with a stoppage 22 seconds into round four.

Promoter was Team Dida Promotions.