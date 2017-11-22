WBF Intercontinental Clash In Krefeld: Kanguel vs. Misic

Yusuf “ZaZa” Kanguel squares off with Bosko Misic for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Super Middleweight title, topping a bill at the Baslar Eventlocation in Krefeld, Germany on Sunday, November 26.

Former German national Champion Kanguel, 13-2-1 (7), is four years into his professional career, and has won six straight since getting the short end of a split decision against Tiran Metz (12-1-4) in December of 2015.





Last December he impressively stopped Georgian Tornike Gikashvili (14-2-1) in the third round of a twelve-rounder, and he has since scored two more inside-the-distance victories this year to line up his opportunity to become a WBF Champion.

Croatian Southpaw puncher Bosko Misic, 13-5 (12), turned professional a year earlier than Kanguel. Seven years the younger man at twenty-six, he too has shown good form in recent fights, winning seven of his last eight outings.

With twelve of his thirteen victories coming inside four rounds, Misic is a dangerous foe for Kanguel, who needs to be switched on from the start. But Misic is also capable of winning over the twelve-round distance, which he did in the only fight he hasn’t won by knockout.

Besides professional boxing, the show, billed as “ZaZa´s Fight Night”, will also feature amateur boxing, K1 and Kick-boxing.