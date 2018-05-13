WBF: Da Costa Retains, Zhang Knocks Out Park

Anne Sophie Da Costa retained the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Light Flyweight title on Saturday night, May 12, beating Tanzanian challenger Halima Vunjabei by unanimous decision at the Cirque de Reims in Reims, France.





With a loud home-town crowd cheering her on, Da Costa took control of the fight in the second round, after allowing Vunjabei to steal the first stanza on aggression. From the second and onwards, the defending champion boxed excellently and was very effective in combinations.

Vunjabei never gave up and did have some moments of success, catching Da Costa coming in, but in the end it was a near masterful performance from Da Costa, who came close to scoring a stoppage in the final stages of the bout.

Judges Mohamed Hireche and Brahim Ait Aadi scored the fight 99-91, and Judge Jean-Marcel Nartz scored it 98-92 for Da Costa (35), taking her professional record to 25-3 (11). 25-year-old Vunjabei, from Dar Es Salaam, drops to 6-4-1 (3).

At the Bucheon Gymnasium in Bucheon, South Korea, Qixiu Zhang from China upset local man Nak Yul Park to win the vacant WBF International Lightweight title in crushing fashion and stun the many fans in attendance.





In a competitive and entertaining fight, Park was slightly ahead on all three scorecards when Zhang brutally knocked him out in round eleven with a series of hard punches, leaving the Korean out on the canvas for almost five minutes.

Zhang, a 22-year-old from Chinese port-city Dalian, moves to 9-4-1 (3), and Park (30) drops to 8-3 (4) after winning his previous seven outings.