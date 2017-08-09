WBC 30-Day weights – Cuadras 124.4lbs, Estrada 125.4lbs

Former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion CARLOS “PRINCIPE” CUADRAS, (36-1-1, 27 KO’s), of Mexico City and fellow rival countryman and former Flyweight World Champion JUAN FRANCISCO “EL GALLO” ESTRADA, (35-2-0, 25 KO’s), of Sonora, Mexico both weighed in within the required 30-day weight limit ahead of their 12-round WBC Super Flyweight Title Eliminator clash set for Saturday, September 9 from the legendary StubHub Center in Carson, California and televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT.

From his training camp in Mexico, Cuadras weighed in at 124.4lbs. while Estrada tipped the scales also in Mexico at 125.4lbs. Both fighters were required to weigh-in at 127lbs or under per the World Boxing Council.

The Cuadras/Estrada battle is part of the historic “SUPERFLY” card, one of the most anticipated shows of the year featuring six of the top super flyweights in the world.





Headlining “SUPERFLY” is the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (42-4-1, 38 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand and former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ, (46-1-0, 38 KO’s). The fight follows their epic 2017 ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate this past March 18 at Madison Square Garden won by Rungvisai.

Co-featured on the outstanding “SUPERFLY” card is the United States debut of NAOYA “THE MONSTER” INOUE, (13-0-0, 11 KO’s) of Yokohama, Japan defending his WBO Super Flyweight Title against top contender ANTONIO “CARITA” NIEVES, (17-1-2, 9 KO’s) of Cleveland, Ohio.

Also featured on the off-TV undercard is four-time world champion in two weight divisions, “THE HAWAIIAN PUNCH”, BRIAN VILORIA (37-5-0, 22 KO’s) who will compete in an eight round super flyweight battle against an opponent to be announced shortly.

Remaining tickets for “SUPERFLY” are now on sale priced at $250 and $150, both of which have very limited availability, in addition to $100 and $60. The $30 price range is sold out. All ticket prices are plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com, by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849), and at StubHub Center Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT). VIP Suites are available by calling 877-604-8777. For more information on group discounts or VIP packages, call 877-234-8425. Doors will open on the night of the event at 3:30 p.m. PT with the first bell at 4:00 p.m. PT.





The StubHub Center is located at 18400 Avalon Blvd., Carson CA, 90746 on the campus of California State University – Dominguez Hills. For directions and further information please visit their website at www.StubHubCenter.com

