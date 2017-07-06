WBC honours World Boxing Super Series with Diamond Championships

The World Boxing Council (WBC) will honour the World Boxing Super Series by awarding its prestigious WBC Diamond Belt for both the Cruiserweight as well as the Super-Middleweight tournament. As of today, the inaugural season of the revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament already features five world champions and three former champions as well as three rising contenders, which has led to an outcry of media and fan approval.

The WBC Diamond Championship has been created as an honorary championship for the winner of a historic fight between two elite boxers, such as the blockbuster between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

“This tournament is all about the best fighting the best,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. “There will be no easy fight and whoever wins will clearly be recognised as one of the most extraordinary and elite boxer in the sport. Hence, we are proud to put the WBC Diamond Championship on the line, which marks the biggest honour the WBC can grant. The WBC is proud to support and fully embrace the tournament and we look forward to a terrific start at the Gala in Monte Carlo on July 8, joining the greatest icon in boxing Muhammad ALI as the inspiration to all participants.”





Roberto Dalmiglio, Comosa`s Head of Management Board, is delighted that the revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament has been received so well by federations, fans and fighters. “We are thrilled that the WBC honours the tournament with the Diamond Championship, their biggest prize. We´re in for a lot of exciting fights and this is a real honour. We look forward to also working closely together with WBC and its President in order to bring the sport forward inside and outside the ring.”

In the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series, 16 elite fighters – eight super-middleweights and eight cruiserweights – will battle out a bracket-style elimination tournament. In both divisions, there will be four quarter-finals (September / October 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018), making for a total of 14 high-class fights. The winners will receive The Greatest Prize in Boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy. The quarter-finals will be set during the live Draft Gala at the famed Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Saturday, with the top seeds (determined by the Comosa Board) picking their opponents from the unseeded boxers.

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE

Participants confirmed: 11 of 16





Number of world champions: 5

Number of former world champions: 3

Number of undefeated fighters: 6

Combined Record of participants: 316 wins, 14 losses, 229 KOs

Confirmed Cruiserweights (7 of 8)

•Oleksandr Usyk (12-0, 10 KOs), WBO World Champion

•Yunier Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs), WBA World Champion

•Murat Gassiev (24-0, 17 KOs), IBF World Champion

•Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs), WBC World Champion

•Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (53-3-1, 37 KOs), former IBF / WBC World Champion & IBF top-ranked challenger

•Marco Huck (40-4-1, 27 KOs), former WBO World Champion

•Dmitry Kudryashov, (21-1, 21 KOs)

Confirmed Super-Middleweights (4 of 8)

•George Groves (26-3, 19 KOs), WBA Super Champion

•Juergen Braehmer (48-3, 35 KOs), former WBA & WBO Champion

•Erik Skoglund (26-0, 12 KOs)

•Jamie Cox (23-0, 13 KOs)