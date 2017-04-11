WBC / Vada Clean Boxing Program Update

As we enter a major holiday in the world – Easter or Holy Week for the Christian religion, Passover for the Jewish religion – so it is to many a time of reflection and evaluation of what we do. Sadly, we are all seeing the violent world continue to make headlines and the so many children suffering from the acts of the powers that rule the world. There is no country, no religion, not one person to point to and blame, but yes, there are ways to try to change and reduce the tragic moments we see day after day. Let’s all pray, in whatever language and to whichever God, that our violent world changes and we can all start by our own actions.





As we celebrate how Women’s Boxing is starting to finally shine in the major markets of boxing in the world, we see U.S. television finally airing female bouts, we see Cecilia Braekus’ phenomenal career unfold, the Claressa Shields excitement, the several Mexican world champions as main events on Mexican television, Marisela Cornejo’s journey to greatness, the Canadian Jelena Mrdjenovich’s incredible TV documentary, and the debut of medalist Marlen Esparza with Golden Boy Promotions. We sadly see some boxing jurisdictions take steps backwards and make decisions that can only haunt them and put our athletes in serious jeopardy. It has been reported that the U.K. will allow women to fight three-minute rounds!

In a separate report, we will share what has been studied through medical research for years, which was also presented in the WBC’s two female boxing world conventions. There is an easy formula: dehydration + fatigue + strong punch = possible tragedy.

The WBC will never allow three-minute rounds, and will never allow any fight over 10 rounds. That will limit the dehydration and the fatigue elements to lower as much as possible the risk to a tragedy.

The WBC keeps working very hard with the Clean Boxing Program. This is our top priority, and once again I would like to thank and praise Dr. Margaret Goodman and her team at VADA for their dedication and passion to partner with the WBC in making the CBP a reality.

I am happy and honored to present the report of the three months of activity in 2017. I want to thank the many persons who have joined this journey for safe boxing: promoters, managers, trainers, media, fans, and most importability the boxers and their families. Let’s keep moving forward and keep sharing information to make our sport as safe as possible.

The WBC is proud to present the results of the first three months of activity of the CBP in 2017.

28 fighters have been tested out of competition with random selection: Jermell Charlo – Andre Dirrell – Matt Korobov – Constantin Bejenaru – Ivan Baranchyk – Cletus Seldin – Gerald Washington – Erickson Lubin – Andrzej Fonfara – Paulie Malinaggi – Lucian Bute – Eleider Alvarez – Chris Algieri – Peter Quillin – Cesar Juarez – Oscar Valdez – Tevin Farmer – Sergey Kovalev – Edgar Jimenez – Rogelio Medina – Victor Mendez – Andrezj Wawrzyk – Deontay Wilder – Alexander Povetkin – Nawaphon Kaikhana – Deontay Wilder – Canelo Alvarez – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

* Some Boxers have been tested multiple times

Collection of tests has been performed in 11 countries, and in some cases, multiple states in a country: Poland – Canada – Mexico – United States – Thailand – France – Germany – Bulgaria – Denmark – Australia – United Kingdom.

Six fights have contracted services of VADA for Antidoping Services:

Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington / Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. / Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs / Deontay Wilder vs. Andrzej Wawrzyk / Roman Gonzalez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai / Eleider Alvarez vs. Lucian Bute.

19 Fighters have been taken out of the WBC ratings for declining enrollment in the CBP. Some fighters who were removed from the ratings did eventually enroll, so they are not listed in this section:

David Haye – David Price – Erkan Teper – Daquan Arnett – Michel Soro – Rances Barthelemy – Felix Verdejo – Emiliano Marsili – Yuriorkis Gamboa – Hairon Socarras – Edivaldo Ortega – Emmanuel Navarrete – Gideon Buthelezi – Brian Viloria – Moises Calleros – Javier Mendoza – Angel Acosta – Janiel Rivera – Carlos Buitrago.

The WBC has made the official ruling of the adverse findings for the following cases: Alexander Povetkin – Povetkin has presented an appeal which will be evaluated in the near future; Cletus Seldin – Lucas Brown.

The WBC is in the final stages of processing and releasing the official rulings of the following cases: Andrzej Wawrzyk – Suriyan Kaikanha (Suriyan Sor Rungvisai)

*The WBC encourages all boxers and members of the boxing community to be very cautious on ingesting any supplements as the WBC does not recommend or endorse any supplements.

We invite you all to watch this webinar which hill help you understand everything about CBP. Link: http://wbcboxing.com/WBCVADA/

*All enrolled fighters must inform their changes of location using the whereabouts form, or reporting directly to VADA, as instructed in our webinar.

Thank you very much. Happy holidays to all, may God bless you, and I welcome any comments , ideas or suggestions at [email protected]