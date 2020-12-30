WBC stats: Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell battle this Saturday, Jan.2nd

WBC Vacant Interim Lightweight World Championship
January 2, 2021 / Dallas, Texas / American Airlines Center
RYAN “King Ry” GARCIA (USA)
Ranked WBC No. 4 at Lightweight
Age: 22 / Date of birth: August 8, 1998
Residence: Costa Mesa, California / Birthplace: Los Alamitos, California
Record: 20-0, 17 KOs / Total rounds: 60
Height: 5’10” – 178cm / Reach: 70 ” – 178cm / Stance: Right-handed
WBC affiliated titles held: Silver, NABF
Promoter: Golden Boy Promotions / Trainer: Eddy Reynoso
“Cool Hand” LUKE CAMPBELL (United Kingdom)
Ranked WBC No. 3 at Lightweight
Age: 33 / Date of birth: September 27, 1987
Residence, birthplace: Hull, Yorkshire, England
Record: 20-3, 16 KOs / Total rounds: 142
Height: 5’9″ – 175cm / Reach: 71″ – 180cm / Stance: Left-handed
WBC affiliated titles held: International
Promoter: Matchroom Boxing / Trainer: Shane McGuigan
WBC LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Carlos Ortiz (P. Rico) 1963 – 1965
2. Ismael Laguna (Pan) 1965
3. Carlos Ortiz (P. Rico) * 1965 – 1968
4. Carlos Teo Cruz (Dom .R.) 1968 – 1969
5. Mando Ramos (US) 1969 – 1970
6. Ismael Laguna (Pan)* 1970
7. Pedro Carrasco (Spain) 1971 – 1972
8. Mando Ramos (US) * 1972
9. Erubey Carmona (Mex) 1972
10. Rodolfo Gonzalez (Mex) 1972 – 1974
11. Ishimatsu Suzuki (Japan) 1974 – 1976
12. Esteban De Jesus (P. Rico) 1976 – 1978
13. Roberto Duran (Pan) 1978
14. Jim Watt (GB) 1979 – 1981
15. Alexis Arguello (Nic) 1981 – 1983
16. Edwin Rosario (P. Rico) 1983 – 1984
17. Jose Luis Ramirez (Méx) 1984 – 1985
18. Hector Camacho (P. Rico) 1985 – 1987
19. Jose Luis Ramírez (Méx) * 1987 – 1988
20. Julio Cesar Chavez (Méx) 1988
21. Pernell Whitaker (US) 1989 – 1991
22. Miguel Angel Gonzalez (Mex) 1992 – 1995
23. Jean Baptiste Mendy (Fra) 1996 – 1997
24. Stevie Johnston (US) 1997 – 1998
25. Cesar Bazan (Mex) 1998 – 1999
26. Steve Johnston (US) * 1999 – 2000
27. Jose Luis Castillo (Mex) 2000 – 2002
28. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2002 – 2003
29. Jose Luis Castillo (Mex) * 2004 – 2005
30. Diego Corrales (US) 2005
31. Jose A. Santa Cruz (US) Interim 2006
32. David Diaz (US) Interim 2006 – 2008
33. Joel Casamayor (Cuba) 2007
34. Manny Pacquiao (Phil) 2008
35. Edwin Valero (Venezuela) 2009 – 2010
36. Antonio De Marco (Mex) Interim 2009 – 2010
37. Humberto Soto (Mexico) 2010 – 2011
38. Antonio De Marco (Mexico) * 2011 – 2012
39. Adrien Broner (US) 2012 – 2013
40. Omar Figueroa (Mex/US) 2014
41. Jorge Linares (Venezuela) 2014 – 2016
42. Dejan Zlaticanin (Montenegro) 2016 – 2017
43. Mikey Garcia (US) 2018 – 2019
44. Vasiliy Lomachenko (Ukraine) Franchise Champion 2019
45. Devin Haney (US) 2019 –
46. Teofimo Lopez (Honduras/US) Franchise Champion 2019 –
* Regained
WBC TOP 10 LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)
2. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mexico)
3. Roberto Duran (Panama)
4. Carlos Ortiz (Puerto Rico)
5. Pernell Whitaker (US)
6. Alexis Arguello (Nicaragua)
7. Hector Camacho (Puerto Rico)
8. Ismael Laguna (Panama)
9. Esteban De Jesus (Puerto Rico)
10. Edwin Rosario (Puerto Rico)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE LIGHTWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
39 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, seven of whom have regained the title: Carlos Ortiz (Puerto Rico), Ismael Laguna (Panama), Mando Ramos (US), Jose Luis Ramirez (Mexico), Stevie Johnston (US), Jose Luis Castillo (Mexico), Antonio DeMarco (Mexico).
132 lightweight world championship bouts have been held in WBC history.
MEMORABLE WBC LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS:
Oct. 17, 2019 Teofimo Lopez W12 Vasiliy Lomachenko – Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov. 9, 2019 Devin Haney W12 Alfredo Santiago – Los Angeles, California
Aug. 31, 2019 Vasiliy Lomachenko W12 Luke Campbell – London, England
July 28, 2018 Mikey Garcia W12 Robert Easter Jr. – Los Angeles, California
Jan. 28, 2017 Mikey Garcia KO3 Dejan Zlaticanin – Las Vegas, Nevada
May 30, 2015 Jorge Linares TKO10 Kevin Mitchell – London, England
July 27, 2013 Omar Figueroa Jr. W12 Nihito Arakawa – San Antonio, Texas
Nov. 17, 2012 Adrien Broner TKO8 Antonio DeMarco – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Oct. 15, 2011 Antonio DeMarco TKO11 Jorge Linares – Los Angeles, California
Dec. 4, 2010 Humberto Soto W12 Urbano Antillon – Anaheim, California
Feb. 6, 2010 Edwin Valero TKO9 Antonio DeMarco – Monterrey, Nuevo Leon
June 28, 2008 Manny Pacquiao TKO9 David Diaz – Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 7, 2006 Joel Casamayor W12 Diego Corrales – Las Vegas, Nevada
May 7, 2005 Diego Corrales TKO10 José Luis Castillo – Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec. 4, 2004 José Luis Castillo W12 Joel Casamayor – Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 20, 2002 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 José Luis Castillo – Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb. 27, 1999 Stevie Johnston W12 Cesar Bazan – Miami, Florida
Nov. 27, 1993 Miguel Angel Gonzalez TKO11 Wilfrido Rocha – Mexico City, Distrito Federal
May 19, 1990 Pernell Whitaker W12 Azumah Nelson – Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug. 20, 1989 Pernell Whitaker W12 José Luis Ramirez – Norfolk, Virginia
Oct. 9, 1988 Julio Cesar Chavez TW11 José Luis Ramirez – Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 10, 1987 José Luis Ramirez KO5 Cornelius Boza-Edwards – Paris, France
June 13, 1986 Hector Camacho W12 Edwin Rosario – New York, New York
May 1, 1983 Edwin Rosario W12 José Luis Ramirez – San Juan, Puerto Rico
Oct. 3, 1981 Alexis Arguello TKO14 Ray Mancini – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Apr. 17, 1979 Jim Watt TKO12 Antonio Pitalua – Glasgow, Scotland
Feb. 27, 1975 Guts Ishimatsu W15 Ken Buchanan – Tokyo, Japan
Jan. 21, 1978 Roberto Duran TKO12 Esteban DeJesus – Las Vegas, Nevada
June 28, 1972 Mando Ramos W15 Pedro Carrasco – Madrid, Spain
Apr. 7, 1963 Carlos Ortiz TKO13 Doug Vaillant – San Juan, Puerto Rico
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.