WBC Stats: Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith

Vacant WBC Super Middleweight World Championship

December 19, 2020 / San Antonio, Texas / Alamodome

MATCHROOM BOXING PRESENTS:

SAÚL “Canelo” ÁLVAREZ (Mexico)

WBC Middleweight Franchise Champion

Age: 30 / Date of birth: July 18, 1990

Residence: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico / Birthplace: Juanacatlán, Jalisco, Mexico

Record: 53-1-2, 36 KOs / World championship fights: 14-1-1, 8 KOs / Total rounds: 402

Height: 5’8” – 173cm / Reach: 70.5” – 179cm / Stance: Right-handed

Manager: Jose “Chepo” Reynoso / Trainer: Edison “Eddy” Reynoso

CALLUM “Mundo” SMITH (GB)

WBA Super Middleweight Super Champion / WBC Super Middleweight Diamond Champion

Age: 30 / Date of birth: April 23, 1990

Residence, birthplace: Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Record: 27-0, 19 KOs / Total rounds: 134 / World championship fights: 3-0, 2 KOs

Height: 6’3″ – 191cm / Reach: 78″ – 198cm / Stance: Right-handed

Manager, trainer: Joe Gallagher

WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Ray Leonard (US) 1988 – 1990

2. Mauro Galvano (Italy) 1990 – 1992

3. Nigel Benn (GB) 1992 – 1996

4. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) 1996

5. Vincenzo Nardiello (Ita) 1996

6. Robin Reid (GB) 1996 – 1997

7. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) * 1997 – 1998

8. Richie Woodhall (GB) 1998 – 1999

9. Markus Beyer (Germany) 1999 – 2000

10. Glenn Catley (GB) 2000

11. Dingaan Thobela (S. Afr) 2000

12. Dave Hilton (Can) 2000

13. Eric Lucas (Can) 2001 – 2003

14. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2003 – 2004

15. Danny Green (Australia) Interim 2003 – 2005

16. Cristian Sanavia (Italy) 2004

17. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2004 – 2006

18. Mikkel Kessler (Den) 2006 – 2007

19. Joe Calzaghe (GB) 2007

20. Carl Froch (GB) 2008 – 2010

21. Mikkel Kessler (Den) * (Emeritus) 2010

22. Carl Froch (GB) * 2010 – 2011

23. Andre Ward (US) 2011 – 2012

24. Sakio Bika (Cameroon) 2013

25. Anthony Dirrell (US) 2014 – 2015

26. Badou Jack (Sweden-US) 2015 – 2017

27. David Benavidez (US) 2017 – 2018

28. Anthony Dirrell (US) * 2019

29. David Benavidez (US)* 2019 – 2020

* Regained

WBC TOP 10 SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Ray Leonard (US)

2. Joe Calzaghe (GB)

3. Nigel Benn (GB)

4. Andre Ward (US)

5. Markus Beyer (Germany)

6. Carl Froch (GB)

7. Mikkel Kessler (Denmark)

8. Robin Reid (GB)

9. Danny Green (Australia)

10. Eric Lucas (Canada)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

23 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, five of whom have regained the title: Thulane Malinga (S. Africa), Markus Beyer two times (Germany), Carl Froch (GB), Anthony Dirrell (US), David Benavidez (US).

70 super middleweight world championships bouts have been sanctioned in WBC history.

MEMORABLE WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS

Sep. 28, 2019 David Benavidez KO9 Anthony Dirrell – Los Angeles, California

Feb. 23, 2019 Anthony Dirrell TW10 Avni Yildirim – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Feb. 17, 2018 David Benavidez W12 Ronald Gavril – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 8, 2017 David Benavidez W12 Ronald Gavril – Las Vegas, Nevada

Jan. 14, 2017 Badou Jack D12 James DeGale – Brooklyn, New York

Apr. 30, 2016 Badou Jack D12 Lucian Bute – Washington, D.C.

Sep. 9, 2015 Badou Jack W12 George Groves – Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 24, 2015 Badou Jack W12 Anthony Dirrell – Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 16, 2014 Anthony Dirrell W12 Sakio Bika – Carson, California

Sep. 8, 2012 Andre Ward TKO10 Chad Dawson – Oakland, California

Dec. 17, 2011 Andre Ward W12 Carl Froch – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Nov. 27, 2010 Carl Froch W12 Arthur Abraham – Helsinki, Finland

Dec. 6, 2008 Carl Froch W12 Jean Pascal – Nottingham, England

Nov. 3, 2007 Joe Calzaghe w12 Mikkel Kessler – Cardiff, Wales

Oct. 14, 2006 Mikkel Kessler KO3 Markus Beyer – Copenhagen, Denmark

Mar. 12, 2005 Markus Beyer W12 Danny Green – Zwickau, Germany

Jul. 10, 2001 Eric Lucas KO7 Glenn Catley – Montreal, Quebec

Mar. 27, 198 Richie Woodhall W12 Thulani Malinga – Telford, England

May 3, 1997 Robin Reid W12 Henry Wharton – Manchester, England

Mar. 2, 1996 Thulani Malinga W12 Nigel Benn – Newcastle, England

Oct. 3, 1992 Nigel Benn TKO4 Mauro Galvano – Marino, Italy

Dec. 7, 1989 Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Roberto Duran – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 7, 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.



