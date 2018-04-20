WBC removes boxers from ratings for not enrolling in clean program

The World Boxing Council’s groundbreaking Clean Boxing Program (CBP) has set the paramount standard for anti-doping testing programs in the sport of professional boxing worldwide. Every champion and every top 15 rated fighter must mandatorily enroll in the CBP by submitting specific forms to VADA. Fighters have to enroll within 3 months of entering the top 15 ranking in consideration of language, administrative and geographical challenge for enrollment.





Failure to enroll in the CBP within the established deadlines has resulted in many boxers being taken off the WBC ratings from the inception of the program up to the present. Subsequent enrollment results in the WBC Ratings Committee considering the previously removed boxer back into the WBC ratings based on the boxer’s merit without any guarantee of being reinstated to his prior position.

The list of boxers per division who have been removed from the WBC ratings throughout the history of the program for failure to enroll in the WBC CBP follows:

Fighters with * were removed from the ratings and reentered the rankings after successfully enrolling in the CBP with VADA.

HEAVYWEIGHT





David Haye

Jarrell Miller

David Price

Erkan Teper





Dereck Chisora*

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Thomas Oosthuizen

Jean Pascal *

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Arthur Abraham

Vincent Feigenbutz

Martin Murray

Jose Uzcategui*

David Brophy *

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Tureano Johnson

Gabriel Rosado

Willie Monroe, Jr.*

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

Daquan Arnett

Kanat Islam

Yoshihiro Kamegai

Liam Smith

Michel Soro

Vanes Martirosyan *

WELTERWEIGHT

Carlos Adames

Lamont Peterson

Manny Pacquiao

Errol Spence

Amir Khan *

Bradley Skeete *

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

Rances Barthelemy*

LIGHTWEIGHT

Felix Verdejo

Daud Yordan

Henry Lundy*

Emiliano Marsili*

Gervonta Davis*

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

Jezreel Corrales

Yuriorkis Gamboa

Martin Joseph Ward

FEATHERWEIGHT

Hairon Socarras

Ryan Walsh

Kid Galahad*

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

Jonathan Guzman

Edivaldo Ortega

Marlon Tapales

Nonito Donaire*

Cesar Juarez*

BANTAMWEIGHT

Stuart Hall

Omar Lamiri

Emmanuel Navarrete

Ryo Akaho*

Paul Butler*

Kentaro Masuda*

Shohei Omori*

Alexis Santiago*

Mark John Yap*

SUPER FLYWEIGHT

Gideon Buthelezi

Sho Ishida

Jonas Sultan

FLYWEIGHT

Froilan Saludar

Brian Viloria *

LIGHT FLYWEIGHT

Javier Mendoza

Angel Acosta *

MINIMUMWEIGHT

Jose Argumedo

Carlos Buitrago

Moises Calleros

Joel Canoy

Hiroto Kyoguchi

Janiel Rivera

Vic Saludar

Jerry Tomogdan

Lito Dante *

Simphiwe Khonco *

Julio Mendoza *

The Clean Boxing Program is a success due to the exemplary hard work and dedication by many members of the WBC, by the administration of the program by VADA with the leadership of Dr. Margaret Goodman and also by the absolute support from promoters, managers and boxers themselves to enroll and to update information of the whereabouts of each fighter.

The WBC will continue to grow the CBP with continuous changes on the process to make the program better.