WBC removes boxers from ratings for not enrolling in clean program

The World Boxing Council’s groundbreaking Clean Boxing Program (CBP) has set the paramount standard for anti-doping testing programs in the sport of professional boxing worldwide. Every champion and every top 15 rated fighter must mandatorily enroll in the CBP by submitting specific forms to VADA. Fighters have to enroll within 3 months of entering the top 15 ranking in consideration of language, administrative and geographical challenge for enrollment.
Failure to enroll in the CBP within the established deadlines has resulted in many boxers being taken off the WBC ratings from the inception of the program up to the present. Subsequent enrollment results in the WBC Ratings Committee considering the previously removed boxer back into the WBC ratings based on the boxer’s merit without any guarantee of being reinstated to his prior position.
The list of boxers per division who have been removed from the WBC ratings throughout the history of the program for failure to enroll in the WBC CBP follows:
Fighters with * were removed from the ratings and reentered the rankings after successfully enrolling in the CBP with VADA.
HEAVYWEIGHT
David Haye
Jarrell Miller
David Price
Erkan Teper
Dereck Chisora*
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Thomas Oosthuizen
Jean Pascal *
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
Arthur Abraham
Vincent Feigenbutz
Martin Murray
Jose Uzcategui*
David Brophy *
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Tureano Johnson
Gabriel Rosado
Willie Monroe, Jr.*
SUPER WELTERWEIGHT
Daquan Arnett
Kanat Islam
Yoshihiro Kamegai
Liam Smith
Michel Soro
Vanes Martirosyan *
WELTERWEIGHT
Carlos Adames
Lamont Peterson
Manny Pacquiao
Errol Spence
Amir Khan *
Bradley Skeete *
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
Rances Barthelemy*
LIGHTWEIGHT
Felix Verdejo
Daud Yordan
Henry Lundy*
Emiliano Marsili*
Gervonta Davis*
SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT
Jezreel Corrales
Yuriorkis Gamboa
Martin Joseph Ward
FEATHERWEIGHT
Hairon Socarras
Ryan Walsh
Kid Galahad*
SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT
Jonathan Guzman
Edivaldo Ortega
Marlon Tapales
Nonito Donaire*
Cesar Juarez*
BANTAMWEIGHT
Stuart Hall
Omar Lamiri
Emmanuel Navarrete
Ryo Akaho*
Paul Butler*
Kentaro Masuda*
Shohei Omori*
Alexis Santiago*
Mark John Yap*
SUPER FLYWEIGHT
Gideon Buthelezi
Sho Ishida
Jonas Sultan
FLYWEIGHT
Froilan Saludar
Brian Viloria *
LIGHT FLYWEIGHT
Javier Mendoza
Angel Acosta *
MINIMUMWEIGHT
Jose Argumedo
Carlos Buitrago
Moises Calleros
Joel Canoy
Hiroto Kyoguchi
Janiel Rivera
Vic Saludar
Jerry Tomogdan
Lito Dante *
Simphiwe Khonco *
Julio Mendoza *
The Clean Boxing Program is a success due to the exemplary hard work and dedication by many members of the WBC, by the administration of the program by VADA with the leadership of Dr. Margaret Goodman and also by the absolute support from promoters, managers and boxers themselves to enroll and to update information of the whereabouts of each fighter.
The WBC will continue to grow the CBP with continuous changes on the process to make the program better.