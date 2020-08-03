WBC president Sulaiman talks Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr

By Mauricio Sulaimán – Son of José Sulaimán – President of the WBC. Before I begin, I would like to express my deepest condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one. Fight news lost Flattop, which has created tremendous grief among boxing media and members of the industry. These are delicate times and our prayers go to all who are going through a difficult time.

Social media and sports media exploded with the news of Mike Tyson’s return to the ring. Regardless of being just an exhibition, the news has gone around the world and there is great interest in seeing this event.

Tyson will face Roy Jones Jr., who was considered for several years as the best boxer on the planet, for his great ability, hand speed, fist power and overall dominance in the ring.

The exhibition is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, in Los Angeles, California, an eight-round contest, without headgear, and wearing 12-ounce gloves.

This is a point that worries me. Both Tyson and Jones should wear headgear that boxers use in sparring, and wear 16, or even 18-ounce gloves.

This event is a charity initiative that is highly appreciated and seeks to give sports fans a moment of entertainment. That is why the World Boxing Council fully supports the realization of it, but I repeat, in no way can the safety of the contenders be neglected. I am certain that the California State Athletic Commission is taking every single provision to ensure their safety before and during the event.

We are entering the championship rounds of this tough fight against COVID-19. It is now where we have to demonstrate our maximum capacity to win and succeed. The cooperation of each one of us will be essential to achieve success. We already know what we have to do and it is very simple, but this requires discipline and never letting your guard down, protect yourself at all times!

The simple protection steps must be applied at all times:

· Healthy distance. Just keep a gap between yourself and other people, at all times.

· Personal hygiene. Continuously wash your hands with soap and water.

· Avoid touching things. In addition, try not to touch your face, especially the mouth, nose, and eyes.

Use facemask covers. If you use them, and other people too, it is practically impossible for Covid-19 to spread.

It started August, and so did the world championship fights! We are very excited about the great activity that will be seen.

Mexican David “Bandera Roja” Benavidez will defend his super middleweight world championship on August 15 at the Mohegan Sun, in Connecticut, USA. On the 22nd, Dillian Whyte will defend his Interim heavyweight title against Russian Alexander Povetkin in England. That same day, former world welterweight champion Shawn Porter will contest the WBC silver belt against German Sebastian Formella, and on the 29th, the former champions Venezuelan Jorge Linares and Dominican Javier Fortuna will fight for the WBC diamond belt in California.

The Heroes of Humanity program has ended. It has been gratifying to see so many stories from all around the world. The World Boxing Council, together with Scholas Occurrentes, the non-religious foundation of Pope Francis, in which all were invited to nominate those people or institutions that have had special actions during the pandemic in support of their communities.

DID YOU KNOW …?

The Ring Telmex-Telcel program was born in July 12 years ago, after a talk between Carlos Slim and my dear father, José Sulaimán.

Monthly financial aid is provided to the fighters who are enrolled in the Ring Telmex-Telcel program to allow them to dedicate themselves to boxing; it has generated 18 world champions, among them; Saúl Canelo Álvarez, who was a member of the first generation in 2008. A year later, Fundación Telmex-Telcel agreed to create a life pension and medical expenses program for 27 former champions.

Carlos Slim was named Man of the Year by the WBC for these contributions to the most important sport of Mexico, the one with most Olympic medals, and which has crowned 200 champions of Mexico.