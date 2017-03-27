Sulaimán visits president of Uruguay

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman visited the President of Uruguay, Dr. Tabaré Vázquez, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

President Vázquez, who is serving his second Presidential term, was a keen amateur boxer in his youth. He spent more than an hour at a meeting with Mr. Sulaiman, who was accompanied by the Uruguayan international promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, as well as the President of the Uruguayan Amateur and Professional Boxing Commission (CUBAP) Sergio Marquez, and the Director of the Punta del Este Convention Center, Roberto Berrondo.





They addressed the creation of a national plan for boxing to benefit children and youth, and find a constructive way to get ahead in life and combat the evils that commonly threaten society, including drug addiction, alcoholism, vandalism, and the abandonment of physical exercise due to the influence of smartphones and other popular electronic devices.

CUBAP will celebrate the finals of the First Amateur Boxing Tournament “José Sulaiman” in which more than 500 boxers participated and the four winners will be earn the opportunity to train in Mexico.

President Vázquez joins the large list of famous people and great personalities who`ve participated in our beloved boxing sport, including Pope Francis, Nelson Mandela, Mexico’s Presidents Adolfo Lopez Mateos and Jose Lopez Portillo, as well as Cantinflas, Charles Chaplin, and so many more.