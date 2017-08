WBC presents “The Money Belt”

THE WORLD BOXING COUNCIL SUPPORTS FLOYD MAYWEATHER TODAY JUST AS IT HAS BEEN THE HISTORY THAT BINDS ONE OF THE GREATEST FIGHTERS OF ALL TIME AND GREEN BELT.

FLOYD IS THE ONLY FIGHTER TO EVER WIN WBC CHAMPIONSHIPS IN 5 DIFFERENT WEIGHT CATEGORIES AND DONE SO BY DEFEATING THE BEST OF THE BEST IN EACH DIVISION SINCE HE CAPTURED THE WBC SUPERFEATHERWEIGHT TITLE IN OCTOBER 1998. THROUGHOUT HIS CAREER HE HAS FOUGHT AND WON 25 WBC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS AND HAS BEEN THE MOST LOYAL AMBASSADOR OF THE GREEN AND GOLD.





FLOYD HAS CONQUERED IN THE RING ALL OF THE SPECIAL EDITION BELTS PRODUCED TO HONOR THE GREATNESS OF SUCH FIGHTS, INCLUDING THE “DIAMOND BELT” VS MIGUEL COTTO, THE “GOLD” BELT VS CANELO ALVAREZ AND THE “EMERALD” BELT AGAINST MANNY PACQUIAO.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER REPRESENTS BOXING AND HAS COME OUT OF RETIREMENT TO FACE CONNOR MCGREGOR THE SUPERSTAR OF MIXED MARTIAL ARTS WHO REPRESENTS THE UFC. THE UFC HAS STOOD BEHIND CONNOR AND THE WBC STANDS FIRM IN SUPPORT OF FLOYD.

THE WBC IS PROUD TO PRESENT THE “MONEY BELT” WHICH IS WITHOUT A QUESTION THE MOST INCREDIBLE UNIQUE PIECE EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF ALL SPORTS.

THE MONEY BELT





1.5 KILOGRAMS OF 24 KT GOLD

3360 DIAMONDS

600 SAPPHIRES

160 EMERALDS

CROCODILE LEATHER

THE WORLD WILL BE WATCHING AND BOXING IS PROUDLY REPRESENTED BY FLOYD MAYWEATHER. THE WBC WISHES BOTH FIGHTERS THE BEST OF LUCK IN THIS EPIC BATTLE.