WBC – Oct. 3, 2017 – Convention Day 2

The 55th WBC Annual Convention in Baku, Azerbaijan, has the participation of 164 member countries. The event, which has an attendance of more than 500, will last until October 6.

Officials of WBC member countries, heads of federations, sport managers, former and current champions globally are participating in the event.





On Tuesday, the Ratings Committee assessed the movements in the divisions.

A few significant changes were debated, decided, and announced after a detailed day-long session. A principal criterion of assessment is merit.

No changes in the divisions: Minimumweight, light flyweight, flyweight, super flyweight, and bantamweight.

In the super bantamweight division, Abigal Medina rises to number four. In the featherweight division. Satoshi Shimuzu rises to number 14. In the super featherweight division, Jon Fernández rises to number 16.

The top six in the lightweight division, following champion Mikey García, are as follows: Ray Beltran, Javier Fortuna, Yvan Mendy, Luke Campbell, Gervonta Davis, and Richard Commey.





No changes in the super lightweight division. In the welterweight division, Charles Manyuchi rises to 15th place. In the super welterweight division, Jack Culcay rises to fifth place and Sergey Rabchenco rises to ninth.

In the middleweight division, Curtis Stevens drops from 10 to 14, while Emmanuele Blandamura, who was ranked 14th, rises to 10. No changes at super middleweight or light heavyweight.

At cruiserweight, Olanrewaju Durodola rises to number six, Mike Perez rises to eight, while Dmitry Kudryashov goes from eight to 11.

Last but not least in the heavyweight division, Oscar Rivas rises from 15 to 10.

SUCCESSFUL SEMINAR OF JUDGES AND REFEREES IN BAKU

Successful seminars for judges and referees were held with a great participation.

The judges seminar was led by renowned ring officials Hubert Minn, Craig Metcalfe, and Barry Lindenman, while the referees’ seminar was led by Frank Garza and Edward Collantes.





Film clips were played plus discussed and analyzed by experts, and the meeting reached some important agreements.

WBC CARES IN BAKU

A group from the WBC Convention visited a boarding school for orphans in Mardakan. Officials from the WBC member states, representatives of boxing federations, managers, and world champions went to the school and talked to the children.

The children performed the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the delegation presented them with gifts and posed for photos with them.

WBC UP TO SCRATCH PREVENTING THE MISMATCH

The World Boxing Council is maintaining keen vigilance to try to prevent mismatches.

Also on Tuesday, Dean Lohuis, Chairman of the Mismatches Committee that was established two years ago, explained that they work with BoxRec, a record keeping organization that collates meticulous details about boxers and their career records and formulates this into a “star” system.

The aim is make sure boxers fight opponents who are on the same level of skills and experience, rather than opponents who have no realistic chance to win.

Another important factor is making sure boxers are fighting in the correct weight division, and not being weight-drained. The number of defeats – and how many knockout losses – are carefully assessed by the experts of the committee, because protecting fighters is paramount by identifying if that bout would be a safety risk.

Dean said, “We are making great progress, and we’ve had nothing but positive feedback from promoters.”

In a move aimed at continuing the legacy left by the late, great Frank Quill, as well as gratitude for their hard work and achievement, Craig Hubble, the President of the NABF, proposed that Bob Yalen and Dean Lohuis be appointed Chairman and Vice Chairman of the WBC Ratings Committee respectively. This was approved with alacrity.

WBC CLEAN PROGRAM- A SAFETY PIONEER

The WBC’s Clean Boxing program is spearheading anti-doping in the sport of boxing, aiming to insure the well-being of fighters today in order to ensure that they have a healthy tomorrow.

Working with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), which is run by Dr. Margaret Goodman, there have been 176 tests of which seven have been positive with five dismissed tests.

A key aim is to ensure that the top 15 fighters in each WBC weight division remain available by mobile phone and be reachable 24/7/365 for random testing. Another is to impress the terrible harm that can be done with deliberate doping, the effects of which will linger and harm in coming years.

Luis Escalona, who gave the annual presentation at the convention, explained that $33,000 are required, so sponsorship is needed.

The Fighting Fair Program has been a tremendous success, and its educational value can be found in a WBC Webinar. The message is clear and stark, yet vital: “You use, you lose!”

The original idea for this came from the late, great Dr. Jose Sulaiman, who planted the seed of inspiration. It took many years for this process to take root, but it’s developed into a resounding success.