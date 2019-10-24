WBC – Oct. 24, 2019 – Convention Day 4

The 57th annual convention at the Grand Oasis Cancun closed today. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman ended the day’s assembly meeting by saying, in part, “I would like to congratulate and express my thanks to all the promoters, boxing commissioners, managers, and all the committee members that work in different areas in the WBC, the so many champions, our adaptive boxers, the moments we saw with WBC Cares, Adonis Stevenson, and the so many members of the WBC.





“It was a great convention. I cannot thank enough first, the WBC Board of Governors, and second, the WBC staff. You have no idea the many hours they spent and the amount work they did to prepare for this convention.

“They have faced many challenges because we were planning on 800 delegates, but the hotel had 1,315 registered attendees and including the locals, 1,600 people attending this convention.

“It’s time to wrap up the meeting. It’s time to say, once again, thank you for being here, but most importantly, thank you for every day and everything you do for boxing.





“What we do is a service to others, regardless of your capacity in the sport – the boxers, the kids who have a dream, the kids who are having challenges in their life, and they go out and find in a boxing gym the opportunity to change their lives and the lives of their families.

“Well, it’s time to say goodbye – it is just a short goodbye until we see each other again somewhere in the world.

“Make sure that the memories that you have captured in your minds and in your hearts go with you as you go safely home.





“God bless you, every one – we’ll be seeing each other. Enjoy the rest of your stay here and have a safe journey home.

“Long live the WBC, because our blood is green and our heart is gold. Thank you very much!”

The ratings, which were approved in Wednesday’s assembly meeting, will be published soon, and a boxing event will be held here Saturday night.

WBC Medical Advisory Board Chairman Dr. Paul Wallace reported on the task force that is looking into the recent accidents that have occurred, and announced that plans are in progress for the Third WBC Medical Congress next year. He said, “40 doctors from around the world have already contacted me about plans for the Congress, and 17 are ready to make presentations.”

Ring officials Chairman Hubert Minn gave his report on the Ring Officials seminar, whose goal, as stated by WBC Eternal President Dr. Jose Sulaiman, is to “have the best ring officials in the world.” Mr. Minn (left) was also presented with the 2019 Committee Chairman of the Year award by African Boxing Union President and WBC Vice President Houcine Houichi (right) of Tunisia.

A video presentation was given – and a proposal made and approved by the Board of Governors – to hold the 58th annual WBC convention in St. Petersburg, Russia, from September 14 through 20, 2020, with the Hotel Astoria and 4 Seasons as the host hotels. The opening day ceremonies are planned to be held at the Ice Palace with a capacity of 12,500.

A preliminary proposal was made to hold the 2021 convention in Asia.

British Boxing Board of Control President and WBC Vice President Charlie Giles of Great Britain (left) was presented with the 2019 Loyalty and Honor Award by International Secretary Abraham B. Mitra of the Philippines (right).

A delegation from Pakistan made a presentation of gifts that included boxing gloves, a championship belt, and soccer ball to President Sulaiman, who announced that the Board of Governors have a approved the creation of a new boxing federation for the middle east, which will include Pakistan.

Rodrigo D. Merlo, the Coordinator of the Académico del WBC University, gave a presentation regarding physical, nutritional, medical, psychological, and kinesiological aspects for boxers.

12-year-old Charlie “The Hammer” Hall, the WBC Ambassador for its Anti-Bullying Campaign who is autistic, also addressed the assembly. Australia’s youngest “corporate” boxer – which means he can participate in boxing exhibitions with Australian champions and former champions – with four bouts to his credit, added, ‘Fight in the ring if you want to fight, not in the street.”

Ahmed Seddiqi, the managing partner of the Round 10 Boxing Club in Kazakhstan, which was created six years ago to develop boxing in the middle east, gave a presentation for “The Future of the Middle East and Kazakhstan,” and was presented with a WBC medal of honor by Roberto Duran, who said he was “very impressed” with the presentation.

There were many other activities at the convention – involving both business and relaxation – in addition to the ones in these daily reports.