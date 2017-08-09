WBC mourns the passing of Frank Quill

The entire World Boxing Council Family, and everyone who genuinely loves our sport is in mourning for Frank Quill, who’ll forever be remembered as one of its greatest, most caring, and popular leaders.

Frank was the brilliantly perceptive Chairman of the WBC Rankings committee since 1997, working with passion, intelligence, deep understanding, and common-sense clarity of vision.

This amazing gentleman was born on December 2, 1941 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, where he resided. He leaves many great friends because he was a wonderful, polite, loyal, kind and witty man who always, always gave his very best.





Frank was President of the Australian Boxing Federation, President of the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF), International Secretary of the WBC, and supervisor in dozens of major fights such as Gerry Penalosa vs. Young-Joo Cho, Takahiro Ao vs. Oscar Larios, Tomas Rojas vs. Kohei Kono, Pongsaklek Wonjongkam vs. Edgar Sosa, Shinsuke Yamanaka vs. Anselmo Moreno, among so many others.

Frank was also passionate about the printed word. A fantastic and natural scribe, he worked as a writer and journalist. He was a great follower of the literary works of Ernest Hemingway and Norman Mailer.

In boxing, his favorite fighter was Joe Louis and his greatest hero – and example to follow – was Nelson Mandela.

Frank was married to Mrs. Sue Quill, who passed a few years ago, and from their marriage they had two sons, Andrew and David.





The World Boxing Council and its President, Mauricio Sulaiman, send their deepest condolences to Frank’s family and to his many friends all over this World. No one is indispensable, yet Frank Quill is irreplaceable.

We’ll always remember and be proud of you for your friendship, and how you so improved boxing for so many.

Rest in peace, our dear Frank.